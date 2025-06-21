After $30,000 Rejection, Travis Hunter’s Wife Keeps ’50K’ Demand to Fulfill Jaguars WR’s Dream

Travis Hunter is on the road to glory. The 2025 second-overall pick is already hyped up to explode onto the scene with his dual-threat abilities. And while the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrate their iconic first-rounder, Hunter himself is on a celebratory streak. Hunter is enjoying married life with his wife, Leanna Lenees. But for Hunter, there is one thing that could make it all even better, and he has demanded a gift from his wife to make a dream come true.

Travis Hunter took to IG to share a picture of his wedding day, a sneak peek at his newly wedded bliss. And he also posed a question to his wife. Travis Hunter wants a dream car. And it’s not something you’d expect at first glance. In his IG story, above the couple flaunting their wedding ring at the camera, Hunter wrote, “I ask my wife how many likes and comments for her to get me my dream car.” The car, as it turns out, is the Segway Ninebot Gokart Pro 2. It’s a cart that comes with a 26.7 mph Race Mode, and can also be personalized with ECO, Sport, and Manual Modes as per Amazon. So what will it take for Travis Hunter to land his dream car? As Leanna Lenees put it, the toll to be paid for this dream car is 50k likes and 200 comments.

