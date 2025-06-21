brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NFL

After $30,000 Rejection, Travis Hunter’s Wife Keeps ’50K’ Demand to Fulfill Jaguars WR’s Dream

ByUtsav Jain

Jun 21, 2025 | 3:29 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Travis Hunter is on the road to glory. The 2025 second-overall pick is already hyped up to explode onto the scene with his dual-threat abilities. And while the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrate their iconic first-rounder, Hunter himself is on a celebratory streak. Hunter is enjoying married life with his wife, Leanna Lenees. But for Hunter, there is one thing that could make it all even better, and he has demanded a gift from his wife to make a dream come true.

Travis Hunter took to IG to share a picture of his wedding day, a sneak peek at his newly wedded bliss. And he also posed a question to his wife. Travis Hunter wants a dream car. And it’s not something you’d expect at first glance. In his IG story, above the couple flaunting their wedding ring at the camera, Hunter wrote, “I ask my wife how many likes and comments for her to get me my dream car.” The car, as it turns out, is the Segway Ninebot Gokart Pro 2. It’s a cart that comes with a 26.7 mph Race Mode, and can also be personalized with ECO, Sport, and Manual Modes as per Amazon. So what will it take for Travis Hunter to land his dream car? As Leanna Lenees put it, the toll to be paid for this dream car is 50k likes and 200 comments.

Stay tuned, this story is developing…

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

"Travis Hunter's dream car quest: Is 50k likes a fair price for marital bliss?"

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved