After Two Divorces, Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s Wedding Leaves Charissa Thompson Wanting a Marriage-Adjacent Version of Her Own

Screens outside Madison Square Garden lit up with a giant “JUST&T MARRIED!” sign as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift became husband and wife in front of a star-studded crowd in July. Charissa Thompson watched it all unfold too, leaving the FOX Sports host wanting a little bit of that joy for herself.

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“It was magical,” Charissa Thompson said on Calm Down. “It was a reminder to all of us, and maybe, maybe there’s some subliminal part of seeing them get married that makes me want to have a version adjacent to marriage and the commitment ceremony.

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“Because watching them get married, I’m like, when you find your person, everything else in the world is right. And that, to me, that night and that weekend really was a reminder that you can have everything in the world. But if you don’t have the person to share it with, then it’s not worth anything. So congratulations to both of them. Thank you for including us in your special weekend.”

Charissa Thompson attended the wedding with boyfriend Steve Cundari. But this is not the first time her beau was faced with the pressure of matching up to Kelce and Swift. In May this year, at the Amazon Upfronts, she told PEOPLE that after watching Swift and Kelce together, she told Cundari, “You should love me more.”

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Marriage, though, doesn’t really seem to be on Thompson’s radar right now. She’s already been through it twice. Thompson first got married at 25, though who that was to has never really come out. She told Sports Illustrated that it was the “best and worst decision” she’d made. Thompson was also married to sports agent Kyle Thousand, from whom she separated in 2022. They were married for two years.

Previously on her podcast, Charissa Thompson also declared that she was in no mood to marry Cundari. To her, right now, “being with a man who is kind and doesn’t take from [her] is commitment enough.”

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However, watching Swift and Kelce walk into forever hits a little differently for her. Thompson and her podcast co-host Erin Andrews aren’t just fans of the pair’s romance; they’re actually the reason it happened in the first place.

“We were advocating early on,” she said during a May 2024 episode of The Tonight Show. “And he was very sweet, and he commented, and he was like, ‘I owe you guys big time,’ so then of course everyone gives us credit. We, you know, we’ll take the credit. But I just love both of them, and I’m so happy to see them happy.”

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At the end of the day, seeing them happy is really all Thompson ever wanted, and now she gets to watch it firsthand.