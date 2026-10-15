Agency Representing Brock Purdy Announces Odell Beckham Jr. as Its New Client After Giants Exit

Odell Beckham Jr.’s latest move extends beyond the football field. After his reunion with the New York Giants ended with his release, the veteran wide receiver has signed with Range Sports for off-field representation, joining an agency that also represents San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

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“We are thrilled to announce Odell Beckham Jr. is now a Range Sports client,” Range Sports’ LinkedIn post read on Thursday.

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Range Sports, part of Range Media Partners, will handle Beckham’s marketing and brand partnerships, broadcasting, on-air work, scripted film and television opportunities, and other business ventures. Klutch Sports will continue to represent him for his on-field career, keeping the two sides of his professional life separate.

The agreement also brings Beckham’s production company, 2463 Entertainment, into a partnership with Range Sports and Range Studios. The companies plan to develop, package, produce, and sell projects across film, television, documentaries, and digital content.

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One project already in the works is OBJ: I Am Who I Am, a documentary about Beckham’s life and career that the companies plan to take to market soon.

Range announced the deal by pointing to Beckham’s reach across sports, fashion, entertainment and business. The agency described him as a player whose profile extends well beyond his NFL career.

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“Odell is one of the most recognizable and influential athletes of his generation,” Range Sports executives Jake Dexter and Lowell Taub said in a joint statement, adding that the partnership offers an opportunity to turn Beckham’s influence across sports, culture, fashion and entertainment into lasting content and intellectual property.

Dexter, Range’s vice president of sports content, will lead the work involving Beckham and 2463 Entertainment. Taub, the agency’s chief revenue officer, will oversee endorsements and media opportunities.

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The agency’s existing NFL connection adds another notable name to the announcement. Purdy, who leads the 49ers’ offense, is represented by Range Sports, with Kyle Strongin serving as his primary NFL agent.

Beckham set up 2463 Entertainment in 2024. He wants to develop films, TV shows, documentaries and digital content through the company. Now, Range will help him take those projects from development to potential buyers while he continues his NFL career.

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The move comes as Beckham tries to get his playing career back on track. He returned to the Giants this season but appeared in just three games, playing 19 snaps without recording a catch. New York released him on September 29, ending a reunion with the franchise that selected him 12th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft.

The Minnesota Vikings subsequently signed Beckham to their practice squad, giving the 33-year-old another chance to contribute on the field. He previously played for the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens, and Miami Dolphins. His NFL career includes 575 receptions for 7,987 yards and 59 touchdowns.

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While his role in Minnesota remains a separate matter, the Range agreement gives Beckham a broader team to help manage his business interests. With the documentary and other projects in development, his next career moves could extend well beyond Sundays.