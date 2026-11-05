AI Predicts 7 Massive NFL Trade Deadline Moves: Jonathan Taylor, Brian Thomas Jr. and More

The NFL trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and there are a lot of names on the trade block. Jonathan Taylor, Brian Thomas Jr., Josh Downs, and plenty of others could have new homes here in the next week, but the question is, where will they end up?

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Everyone has been, and will continue to, make their own predictions on what will happen at the trade deadline, so I decided to go to a third party and ask their thoughts.

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Here’s what ChatGPT thinks will happen at the NFL trade deadline.

Jonathan Taylor to the Vikings

Compensation: 2027 second-round pick, conditional mid-round pick

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Everyone wants to know where Jonathan Taylor will end up. He’s been linked to a few teams, but it feels like the Vikings are the frontrunners at the moment, and ChatGPT agrees. Minnesota’s offense is flat-out awful right now, largely because they don’t have a consistent run game, and Taylor could help take them to the next level. With the defense they have, they’d be real contenders in the NFC with Taylor running the ball.

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Will it Happen: But the big question is, will it happen? For this one, I think so. The Vikings know they’ll probably lose Brian Flores this offseason, so they need to make the most of this year. If that means parting with a second-round pick to give themselves the best chance to win a Super Bowl, they have to try.

Brian Thomas Jr. to the Chiefs

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA London Games-Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars Oct 19, 2025 London, United Kingdom Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl 3 breaks up a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. 7 during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. London Wembley Stadium England United Kingdom, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20251019_jcd_al2_0088

Compensation: 2027 second-round pick, 2027 fourth-round pick

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Another very popular trade prediction is Brian Thomas Jr. going to the Chiefs. He’s obviously super talented; you don’t just catch 87 passes for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie on accident, but he’s had a falling out in Jacksonville, so it’s time for them to move on. The Chiefs need a downfield threat to pair with Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice, so this one makes a lot of sense.

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Will it Happen: Once again, I have to agree with ChatGPT on this one. There are a lot of teams in the market for a wide receiver, but BTJ has been linked to the Chiefs since last year’s trade deadline. This time, I think they get the move done.

Maxx Crosby to the Lions

Compensation: 2027 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick

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AI admits that this is its bold prediction for the trade deadline. I mean, Maxx Crosby has already been traded from the Raiders once (albeit it was a failed trade); why not do it again? After a four-game losing streak, the Raiders got back on track, but they know they’re not a real contender, so why not move their $100+ million defensive end for a couple of first-round picks? Detroit needs the help defensively if they want to get over the hump and win a Super Bowl with their electric offense.

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Will it Happen: Sorry, ChatGPT, but I have to disagree here. I would love to see it, and it would spice up the trade deadline, but I don’t think the Raiders will get rid of Crosby at the deadline, and I don’t know if Detroit parts with two firsts when they have Aidan Hutchinson rushing the passer. But you never know.

Josh Downs to the Steelers

Compensation: 2027 third-round pick

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Josh Downs is another name that’s been floated around before the trade deadline, and he has actually requested a trade from the Colts. There have been a lot, and I mean a lot, of teams interested in the young receiver, and the Steelers would make a ton of sense. They have DK Metcalf out wide, but they need a small slot guy who can do work in the short to intermediate pass game, and that’s exactly what Downs can do.

Will it Happen: Like I said, there are a lot of teams interested in Downs, but if he gets traded, I do think Pittsburgh is his most likely destination. Aaron Rodgers is in his final year, they’re 6-2, and they need another offensive weapon. Why not go for it and make a move for a young player who can also help you out past this season?

Tony Pollard to the Packers

Compensation: 2027 fourth-round pick

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ChatGPT predicts the Titans will sell another one of their players in Tony Pollard, and it has them shipping him north to Green Bay to join the worst rushing offense in football. The Packers are averaging a league-worst 2.9 yards per carry, but do they actually need to make this move?

Will it Happen: If the Packers didn’t just get Josh Jacobs back, I think it would be a realistic trade, but with Jacobs back in the lineup, despite new accusations, I don’t see a world where the Packers give up a fourth-rounder for a running back.

Josh Sweat to the Cowboys

Imago SANTA CLARA, CA – SEPTEMBER 27: Josh Sweat 10 of the Arizona Cardinals heads to the locker room before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game against the San Francisco 49ers on September 27, 2026 at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 27 Cardinals at 49ers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260927089

Compensation: 2027 third-round pick, 2027 conditional late-round pick

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The Cowboys upgraded their defensive roster this offseason, but it hasn’t really made much of a difference. Instead of ranking 32nd in points per game allowed, they now rank 27th, and part of the reason is that they still can’t get after the passer consistently. Josh Sweat is probably the best pass rush available at the deadline, so if the Cowboys wanted to improve off the edge, it would make a lot of sense.

Will it Happen: But will it happen? No, I don’t think so. Jerry Jones said he doesn’t expect the Cowboys to make any trades before the deadline, and sitting at 3-5, I don’t blame them. There’s no reason to give up multiple picks for an older pass rusher who is on a big contract.

Jerry Jeudy to the Patriots

Compensation: 2027 third-round pick, 2027 seventh-round pick

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There are a lot of wide receivers potentially available at the trade deadline. We’ve already talked about Brian Thomas Jr. and Josh Downs, but ChatGPT thinks there could be a third one dealt.

Jerry Jeudy has been a solid NFL receiver, but since he joined Cleveland three years ago, his numbers have steadily dropped each year. Now, with Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion stepping up, he’s basically been a non-factor for the Browns, who could look to move him. And considering New England has been without A.J. Brown for most of the year, and he could continue to miss games, they could use another weapon on the outside.

Will it Happen: I don’t know if the Patriots would give up a third for a guy with 170 receiving yards this year, but I do think this is a deal that could get done. It would probably be a forth or fifth-round pick, but it’s a move that makes a ton of sense for both sides, so yes, I do think it will play out.