Patriots fans wanted a receipt for the hit that sent their quarterback to the sideline. The NFL looked at it, checked its paperwork and decided there was nothing to bill.

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Aidan Hutchinson will not be fined for the sack that injured Drake Maye. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported on November 21 that the league’s weekly fines announcement did not include the Lions defensive end, and he called it “as expected.”

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Front Office Sports’ Mark Maske put it just as plainly.

“The NFL did not fine Aidan Hutchinson for his hit on Drake Maye during last Sunday’s game in Germany,” he wrote.

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The play came on New England’s opening possession in Munich on Nov. 15. Detroit went on to win 35-10 at Allianz Arena, and Maye left the game and never came back.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss and Adam Schefter reported on Nov. 20 that Maye fractured his right fibula. He does not need surgery and tests showed no additional ligament damage, but he could still miss the rest of the regular season.

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Patriots coach Mike Vrabel did not accuse Hutchinson of anything dirty after the game.

“However it happened, I don’t think it was anything intentional. I’m sure that it wasn’t. That’s part of the game,” he said.

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Hutchinson’s own night ended badly too. The Lions pass rusher suffered a season-ending leg injury in the game, which is his second major leg injury in three seasons. He fractured his leg in a 2024 win over the Cowboys, and Lions coach Dan Campbell said losing a player of his caliber is never easy.

Still, fines for this kind of tackle are nothing new. The one in question is the hip-drop, which the NFL banned at its annual meeting in March 2024.

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Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith was fined more than $16,000 for a hip-drop on Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin on a Monday night in Tampa in 2024. Godwin suffered a season-ending ankle dislocation, and Smith had not been flagged on the field.

Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards was fined about $16,883 for a hip-drop on Texans running back Joe Mixon in 2024. Mixon hurt his ankle, and no flag was thrown that day either. He said a referee told him it was not a hip-drop, but Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said it “definitely” was.

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Mixon was not shy about what he thought of the league’s enforcement. He told the NFL and the NFLPA to “put your money where your mouth is.”

Giants linebacker Darius Muasau got a smaller bill, $4,696, for a hip-drop that injured Vikings receiver Jordan Addison in Week 1 of 2024. No flag was thrown on that play either.

That is the pattern. A missing penalty did not protect any of the three, because the league reviewed the film afterward and fined them anyway.

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Hutchinson escaped the fine, and the reason is buried in the rule itself.

Why the NFL Didn’t Fine Aidan Hutchinson for the Hit on Drake Maye

The ban is narrow. A hip-drop tackle requires the defender to wrap the ball carrier with both hands or both arms, unweight himself by “swiveling and dropping his hips and/or lower body,” and land on or trap the runner’s leg or legs at or below the knee.

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Every one of those pieces has to be there. That is the standard the league applied to Hutchinson. Fox rules analyst Mike Pereira said during the broadcast that it was not a hip-drop tackle.

“This was more of a horse-collar type pulled down from behind. [But] certainly not a horse-collar penalty.”

On Monday, the NFL’s in-house rules analyst Walt Anderson backed him up, saying Hutchinson did not unweight himself or swivel.

Anderson does not decide fines, though. NFL executive Jon Runyan does, and he ruled the tackle did not break the rules.

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Even the reporting called it murky. Maske wrote that “it was always highly debatable whether all the necessary elements were there,” and said some had raised the possibility of a hip-drop.

That leaves Patriots fans with a lot of frustration and no fine to point at.

New England will now have to find out how long it is without Maye, with no discipline for the man who brought him down.