“Ain’t Got Time For This”: How Deion Sanders Walked Out on NY Giants Before Draft Day

Deion Sanders was not an ordinary prodigy; he was a three-sport athlete who broke records and grabbed headlines wherever he went. The MLB got a glimpse of what he can produce, and so did track events, where he won many medals. could perform at an elite level on any given night. His performances at Florida State’s football team were also splendid for any prospect, as he not only had 14 interceptions, but also 1429 punt return yards. The ability to play cornerback and punt returner meant that teams with top picks in the 1989 NFL Draft would be interested in him.

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With his name already having made waves around the sporting world, Coach Prime was confident of being a high draft pick. Among the many teams that wanted him, one was the New York Giants. They even approached the player to express their interest, but his response oozed confidence, maybe overconfidence, depending on who you ask.

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“They sat me down and gave me a thick book,” Sanders told Pro Football Talk. “This thing was thicker than a phone book. I said, ‘What’s this?’ They said, ‘This is our test that we give all the players.’ Then I asked, ‘Excuse me, what pick do you have in the draft?’ They said, I think, 10th. I said, ‘I’ll be gone before then. I’ll see y’all later. Ain’t got time for this.’ ”

The NFL Scouting Combine is an invitation-only showcase where top draft-eligible college football players perform physical and mental tests for National Football League (NFL) coaches, general managers, and scouts. During a meeting at the scouting combine, Giants General Manager George Young made a general ask.

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He wanted Sanders to sit down and complete a thick, written psychological evaluation. It was a standard procedure for the team at the time, and Young was infamously known for asking players to take that. However, the Hall of Fame cornerback didn’t seem quite inclined towards it. Already certain of his elite status, Sanders felt the test was a waste of his time given the Giants’ draft position (No. 18).

Sanders’ confidence was justified, as he was a two-time All-American cornerback and had done enough to impress the Atlanta Falcons with the fifth pick.

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It all worked out well for Sanders in Atlanta as he secured some special individual achievements, including being selected to the Pro Bowl team. However, trophies actually started coming in after he moved from Atlanta.

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A look into Deion Sanders’ legendary career

During his NFL career, Sanders won two consecutive Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers (1994) and the Dallas Cowboys (1995). Apart from that, he also played for the Washington Redskins and the Baltimore Ravens.

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He was named the 1994 Defensive Player of the Year. In 14 games played, he recorded six interceptions for 303 return yards and three touchdowns. He also earned eight Pro Bowl selections and was a six-time first-team All-Pro cornerback (receiving additional All-Pro acclaim as a returner).

Due to his consistent and impactful performances, Sanders arguably became one of the standout NFL players. As a result, he was also inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011. Speaking of college football, he represented Florida State University for four seasons (1985-1988).

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Sanders called an end to his playing career in 2006 at the age of 38. Following that, he transitioned into an analyst before turning into a full-time coach.

The 58-year-old serves as the head football coach for the University of Colorado Buffaloes, where he is entering his fourth season. Just a year ago, he reportedly signed a five-year, $54 million contract extension. It will now keep him in Boulder through the 2029 season.

While Sanders continues to impress fans with his personality, his draft day story still remains special, as not often do players refuse a demand from a team executive, especially before getting drafted.