“Ain’t Up at the Top”: Bengals Legend Shades Trey Hendrickson After Ravens Move

When former Cincinnati Bengals star Trey Hendrickson entered free agency, he became one of the best pass rushers available in his position. But he wasn’t the best. The now Baltimore Ravens DE sure is a great catch for the team, which will be paying Hendrickson $112 million to stay here. But according to former Bengals offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, the Ravens might not be getting value for their money.

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“Here’s the reality to Trey Hendrickson,” Whitworth shared on The Pat McAfee Show. “He’s a helluva player. But here’s the truth. He is ranked at the top of the group when it comes to sacks and pressures of the quarterback, no doubt. But let’s go look where he’s ranked in the run game in all those years as well. And it ain’t up at the top.”

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If you want your DE to get after the quarterback, create pressures, and rack up sacks, Hendrickson is the man for the job. Save for the 2025 season, he has consistently featured among the top five leaders in sacks while he was at Cincinnati. Hendrickson was even the leader in the 2024 season, with 17.5 sacks. But he hasn’t been very productive against the run. In that same season, he was ranked 67th of 211 edge rushers in run defense grades. In 2023, he was at 156th. How this pans out in a robust defense like the Ravens’ will be an interesting storyline.

“So my point is you’re talking about a guy who, yeah, he put up a lot of numbers,” said Whitworth in the aforementioned show. “A lot of statistical things. He’s gonna create a lot of sacks. He’s gonna get some pressure on the quarterback. But you know what else you can do? You can run the football right at him all the time, anytime you want.”

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CINCINNATI, OH – OCTOBER 26: Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson 91 in action during the game against the New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 26, 2025, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 26 Jets at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251026086When compared to Maxx Crosby, the Ravens’ first choice, Hendrickson is better in many areas. The latter has understood the memo when he has to get out there in third-down situations. He’s older than Crosby, but he’s done well in the Bengals by playing for lesser snap counts; he has played more than 70 snaps in only one game. But against the run, Crosby beats him. The Las Vegas Raiders DE averaged 24 tackles for loss per season, while Hendrickson was only getting 11. The Bengals were not getting much out of him in this front. But they have found a solution.

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The team made yet another statement by signing Dexter Lawrence II, who is an absolute monster in the interior. He’s been the go-to tackle for double-teaming the offense, but he is able to stop the run. According to Whitworth, this whole saga has made the Bengals’ job easier in the draft.

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Can Cincinnati add one more defensive playmaker from the draft?

Losing Hendrickson was big for Cincinnati. They’ll hope that the pass rush holds its own in his absence. But the additions to the defensive line instill some hope. The Bengals have added Boye Mafe, Jonathan Allen, and Lawrence. The team’s urgent needs here are sorted, and Whitworth now thinks Cincinnati can make an even bigger statement in the draft.

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“How can we go get maybe a guy in this draft that’s an electric pass rusher who can come on the field on third down and impact us there, while we also have the interior push of Dexter Lawrence… I think they’re trying to figure out how to put all the pieces together that help us be a total defense, not just one that can win on third down and eight when we need a guy to go get a sack,” the former OL said.

For a defense as bad as Cincinnati’s, they need players who are effective against both pass and run. Cincinnati is looking to build its future, and the defensive additions so far can only hold down the fort for a little while. Lawrence is younger than Hendrickson, but he’s near the age when productivity will dip. And in such a situation, being able to find a player who has the strengths of both Hendrickson and Lawrence will be a jackpot for Cincinnati.