Who would have thought Al Michaels’ eating habits would put him in such a strange spot? Cris Collinsworth made it sound like Michaels enjoyed full meals during broadcasts, but Michaels is now clearing the air and explaining what really happened.

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“Well, that sort of became something that Cris Collinsworth put out there, but I think it was a little bit embellished,” Al Michaels said on South Beach Sessions with Dan Le Batard. “I mean, I may grab two bites of a steak at halftime or something, and Chris turned it into a six-course Michelin three-star meal.”

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Michael’s comments came years after Collinsworth addressed this bizarre claim on the Pardon My Take podcast in 2020.

“I think he definitely has appetizers and a main course,” he said, even though he doesn’t specifically answer if Michaels had “full dinner[s]” during Sunday Night Football broadcasts. “Have I ever seen him get all the way through dessert and after-dinner drinks? I don’t think so.”

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Before Michaels featured on Thursday Night Football, he was a constant alongside Collinsworth calling Sunday Night Football games. He moved to Amazon Prime from NBC in 2022. There, he was joined by Kirk Herbstreit, who confirmed that Michaels does eat during halftime.

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“I thought that was just something you read about,” he said on Pardon My Take in 2023. “… “[Al Michaels], We get to halftime … he’s got steak, shrimp, he doesn’t touch the mashed potatoes. And they’ve got like real silverware and a plate. And you only have eight minutes in halftime in the NFL, but as soon as halftime’s over, headphones are off, back behind the screen, and they’ve got a table set.”

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A 2005 Los Angeles Times article by Sam Farmer shared an interesting detail about Al Michaels’ routine during NFL games. Farmer watched a Monday Night Football broadcast and noticed that Michaels ate while working. By 9 p.m., Michaels and the crew had already spent nearly 12 hours working.

Farmer explained what Michaels usually ate during the broadcast.

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He wrote, “Michaels typically snacks during the first half, washing down Snackwell cookies, Junior Mints and green grapes with cup after cup of coffee, then has a light dinner in the second half, stealing bites during commercials.”

Well, nobody has complained in all these years. He seems to have an affinity for steak, with Thursday Night Football hilariously creating a graphic picturing the same. Aired in 2024, the graphic said that Michaels had ordered 3,672 steaks from Los Angeles’ Toscana and had made 4,121 total trips.

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However, the veteran broadcaster, famously known for not eating vegetables, ate zero veggies.

Michaels’ love for steak was also seen in the Texans-Colts game this season. Sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung showed how the Texans have a device that measures the pigments from fruits and vegetables stored in the skin. Players have since set records with theirs, which showed Azeez Al-Shaair to be the leader. Against Al Michaels’ name in the graphic, there was a zero yet again.

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Michaels challenged, “What about steak?”

Herbstreit then remarked that his colleague told him the steak he’d had at halftime was one of the best steaks he’d had all year.

Not quite beating the allegations there, Al Michaels.