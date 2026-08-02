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Alabama’s NFL Draft Streak in Danger: No First-Round Grades for Top 2027 Prospects

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Tony Pauline

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Aug 2, 2026 | 3:25 PM EDT

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Alabama’s NFL Draft Streak in Danger: No First-Round Grades for Top 2027 Prospects

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Tony Pauline

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Aug 2, 2026 | 3:25 PM EDT

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The Alabama Crimson Tide has been one of the most impactful college programs in the NFL Draft for the past decade. ‘Bama has had multiple players selected in the first round every year since 2017. And since that time, they’ve had at least one player drafted in the top half of the first round. Both streaks are in jeopardy as the 2027 event approaches.

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The strength of the Tides prospects is on the defensive side of the ball. Unlike the past six years, Alabama has no offensive linemen graded as first-round prospects. In fact, it’s a real possibility Alabama has no blockers selected in next April’s draft, indeed a rarity.

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Scouts view edge rusher Yhonzae Pierre or receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams as the top draft-eligible prospect. I believe in the end it will be cornerback Zabien Brown.

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Brown, a shutdown cornerback measuring over 6 feet, has elite size for the position. He possesses terrific ball skills as well as instincts. Brown makes plays in man coverage as well as zone and is a physical cornerback who mixes it up with receivers throughout the route and flies upfield defending the run and screen throws. Scouts I’ve spoken with are concerned about his speed, yet Brown is football fast and is not one to trail receivers downfield.

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Pierre is an explosive game-wrecker up front who is very effective standing over tackle. He’s a natural pass rusher who shows a variety of moves and battles bigger offensive tackles to make plays. He’s also an instinctive defender who does more than mindlessly rush up the field; rather, he defends the run and makes plays in space. Pierre measures 6-3, 245 pounds and is estimated to run a 4.65 40-time—average for the position. Pierre does not look super-fast on film, and he’s not a defender who makes a lot of plays in pursuit.

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Coleman-Williams is a playmaker with reliable hands who flashes ability as a vertical threat. He’s super-quick and catches the ball extremely well. Coleman-Williams disappointed scouts in 2025, showing little improvement from his strong 2024 freshman season.

It is interesting to note that none of the top ‘Bama prospects received a first-round grade from any scout I spoke with, a true oddity for the program.

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I like Virginia Tech transfer Caleb Woodson more than most. He’s been a terrific pursuit linebacker over the past two seasons, covering a lot of ground on the field to pile up tackles. Woodson had a disappointing 2025, as did most Virginia Tech players. Yet he’s very similar to the terrific one-gap linebackers Alabama has developed for the next level.

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USC transfer Devan Thompkins (6-5, 290) is a terrific athlete whose production at USC was ordinary. If Thompkins can translate his great athletic prowess into football ability, he will rise on boards.

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Safeties Keon Sabb and Bray Hubbard are similar in style and substance, as both are tough, intelligent defensive backs who lack great next-level speed. Hubbard is receiving a wide range of grades in the scouting community at this point, but I prefer Sabb by a small margin.

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4.041stZabien BrownCB23Jr
3.991-2Yhonzae PierreOLB04Jr
3.961-2Ryan Coleman-WilliamsWR13Jr
3.623rdCaleb WoodsonILB74Sr
3.455thDevan ThompkinsDT15Sr
3.386thKeon SabbS35Sr
3.336thBray HubbardS184Sr
3.287thJames SmithDT233Jr
3.22FADesmond UmeozuluDE94Sr
3.17FAJah-Marein LathamDE206Sr
3.02FAKedrick Bingley-JonesDT225Sr
2.94FAKelby CollinsDE114Sr

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Tony Pauline

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Tony Pauline is a Senior NFL Analyst at EssentiallySports, bringing over two decades of trusted expertise in draft evaluation and league scouting. Recognized as one of the most reliable voices in NFL Draft analysis, Tony has contributed to major outlets including Sports Illustrated, USA Today, PhiladelphiaEagles.com, and NewYorkGiants.com, while also serving as a longtime draft analyst for SNY TV since 2006. Tony is known for his precise scouting reports, accurate projections, and deep network of league contacts, making his annual draft coverage a staple for fans and insiders. His insight is also featured on the Giants Huddle podcast on Giants.com, where he breaks down draft classes and league trends with authoritative clarity. A graduate of St. John’s University with a degree in Athletic Administration, Tony pairs his academic grounding with decades of field experience to deliver comprehensive, respected evaluations of NFL prospects and team-building strategy.

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