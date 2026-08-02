Alabama’s NFL Draft Streak in Danger: No First-Round Grades for Top 2027 Prospects

The Alabama Crimson Tide has been one of the most impactful college programs in the NFL Draft for the past decade. ‘Bama has had multiple players selected in the first round every year since 2017. And since that time, they’ve had at least one player drafted in the top half of the first round. Both streaks are in jeopardy as the 2027 event approaches.

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The strength of the Tides prospects is on the defensive side of the ball. Unlike the past six years, Alabama has no offensive linemen graded as first-round prospects. In fact, it’s a real possibility Alabama has no blockers selected in next April’s draft, indeed a rarity.

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Scouts view edge rusher Yhonzae Pierre or receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams as the top draft-eligible prospect. I believe in the end it will be cornerback Zabien Brown.

Imago January 01, 2026 Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Zabien Brown 2 in action during the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : /CSM Pasadena United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_553 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

Brown, a shutdown cornerback measuring over 6 feet, has elite size for the position. He possesses terrific ball skills as well as instincts. Brown makes plays in man coverage as well as zone and is a physical cornerback who mixes it up with receivers throughout the route and flies upfield defending the run and screen throws. Scouts I’ve spoken with are concerned about his speed, yet Brown is football fast and is not one to trail receivers downfield.

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Pierre is an explosive game-wrecker up front who is very effective standing over tackle. He’s a natural pass rusher who shows a variety of moves and battles bigger offensive tackles to make plays. He’s also an instinctive defender who does more than mindlessly rush up the field; rather, he defends the run and makes plays in space. Pierre measures 6-3, 245 pounds and is estimated to run a 4.65 40-time—average for the position. Pierre does not look super-fast on film, and he’s not a defender who makes a lot of plays in pursuit.

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Coleman-Williams is a playmaker with reliable hands who flashes ability as a vertical threat. He’s super-quick and catches the ball extremely well. Coleman-Williams disappointed scouts in 2025, showing little improvement from his strong 2024 freshman season.

It is interesting to note that none of the top ‘Bama prospects received a first-round grade from any scout I spoke with, a true oddity for the program.

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I like Virginia Tech transfer Caleb Woodson more than most. He’s been a terrific pursuit linebacker over the past two seasons, covering a lot of ground on the field to pile up tackles. Woodson had a disappointing 2025, as did most Virginia Tech players. Yet he’s very similar to the terrific one-gap linebackers Alabama has developed for the next level.

Imago October 11, 2025, Los Angeles, California, USA: Southern California Defensive Tackle DEVAN THOMPKINS 8 runs towards the locker room before a NCAA, College League, USA football game between Michigan and Southern California at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles USA – ZUMAt158 20251011_zsp_t158_024 Copyright: xBrentonxTsex

USC transfer Devan Thompkins (6-5, 290) is a terrific athlete whose production at USC was ordinary. If Thompkins can translate his great athletic prowess into football ability, he will rise on boards.

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Safeties Keon Sabb and Bray Hubbard are similar in style and substance, as both are tough, intelligent defensive backs who lack great next-level speed. Hubbard is receiving a wide range of grades in the scouting community at this point, but I prefer Sabb by a small margin.

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