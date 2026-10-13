Alaric Jackson Punches Chubb, Special Teams Commit Blunders, Josh Allen Finally Gets Over Hump, and More as Bills Secure Wild OT Win

It was tough. It was exciting. It was also true that the Buffalo Bills versus the Los Angeles Rams had Super Bowl-worth potential. Instead, Week 5 delivered a binge-worthy game between two superstar quarterbacks, where the Bills won 37-34 in overtime.

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The Monday Night Football game didn’t produce a big statistical milestone, but it still delivered plenty of drama. From post-game confrontations to controversial officiating decisions, several incidents drew attention. Here’s a closer look at what happened.

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The Rams’ Alaric Jackson was involved in a post-game altercation

After the overtime thriller, Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Alaric Jackson and Buffalo Bills linebacker Bradley Chubb were involved in a heated confrontation near midfield.

Following the final whistle, the two exchanged words, and the situation quickly escalated. Jackson threw a punch that struck Chubb and knocked off his hat before teammates and staff rushed in to separate them, as visible in the footage.

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Neither player nor team identified a specific in-game incident that sparked the confrontation. However, players from both sides acknowledged the emotions surrounding a close game that ended in dramatic fashion.

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Chubb played down the incident after the game, describing it as an emotional moment and noting that he chose not to retaliate after being hit.

“They always catch the second guy, so I let him swing, and then my teammates held me back, and I just chilled,” Chubb said. “Just the whole team. Like I said, it was an emotional game. Tempers flared. But it is what it is. We flushed it and we onto next week.

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“Somebody swung, but hey, that’s not on me to tell who. There’s cameras out there. I just know, you know what I’m saying, I’m just ready for next week.”

The incident was clearly captured by broadcast cameras and quickly circulated online, putting Jackson under scrutiny. The NFL could review the footage, and he could face a fine or suspension if the league determines that disciplinary action is warranted.

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Jackson has also faced controversy away from the field. In June, he was reportedly arrested in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident involving a woman who was pregnant with his child.

However, the confrontation between Jackson and Chubb wasn’t the only altercation during the game.

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The on-field altercation between Aaron Donald and O’Cyrus Torrence

An on-field scuffle between Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Buffalo Bills offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence also caught fans’ attention.

The incident occurred with less than a minute remaining in the first half. Following a delay-of-game stoppage, Donald and Torrence became entangled along the line of scrimmage. The situation escalated when Donald grabbed Torrence around the facemask and helmet area and appeared reluctant to let go, even after the whistle.

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Bills offensive lineman Tylan Grable quickly stepped in to defend his teammate. Players from both teams then rushed over to separate those involved before the confrontation could escalate further.

Donald returned to the Rams’ lineup after missing a previous matchup because of back soreness drew attention. His battle against Buffalo’s offensive line was one of the game’s storylines, and the confrontation with Torrence added even more tension to an already physical contest.

Josh Allen finally gets it done!

Josh Allen has never been a fan of overtime games, and yesterday, he made that clear again during an interview with Scott Van Pelt after the Buffalo Bills faced the Los Angeles Rams. The Bills won a thrilling 37–34 game OT, but even after the victory, Allen couldn’t forget his past struggles in overtime.

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Before yesterday’s game, Allen had played seven overtime games in his career and lost all of them, including three season-ending playoff games.

Despite averaging 292 passing yards, 75 rushing yards, and a couple of touchdowns per game across those contests, he had yet to walk away with an overtime victory. This time, however, things went his way. The Bills won, but what did Allen say?

“Just didn’t feel like I was in a rhythm [early], wasn’t taking some of the underneath stuff. Fighting mechanically some stuff right now that I’m working on. But I felt like in that second half I got into a rhythm. Guys made some plays. It’s awesome stuff.”

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But Allen’s long-awaited overtime win wasn’t the only talking point from the game. It brought up a blast from the past. The previous Bills-Rams matchup had featured 86 points, 902 yards, and 53 first downs. Neither team committed a turnover, making it the only game in NFL history in which both teams scored at least 40 points without turning the ball over.

The referee bias allegations

Officiating also became a major talking point during Monday Night Football, particularly after a controversial fumble ruling involving Bills running back James Cook.

Cook fumbled the ball, and referee Scott Novak’s crew initially signaled that the Los Angeles Rams had recovered it. However, the ruling was quickly reversed, allowing the Bills to retain possession.

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The decision sparked criticism on social media, with some fans accusing the officials of favoring Allen and the Bills. Others questioned how quickly the ruling changed and whether the officials had clear evidence to support the reversal.

The controversy was compounded by other calls throughout the game. The Bills benefited from a defensive holding penalty and a 21-yard pass interference call during a scoring drive.

At the same time, Buffalo also appeared to be on the receiving end of a missed call when Rams defensive back Quentin Lake was accused of interfering with tight end Dalton Kincaid. ESPN announcer Joe Buck criticized the no-call, calling it a “massive miss.”

Meanwhile, the Rams had their own reasons to be frustrated, particularly with their special teams performance.

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The Rams’ HC called the performance unacceptable

The Los Angeles Rams’ special teams mistakes played a major role in their overtime loss to the Buffalo Bills. After the game, head coach Sean McVay said the team would “evaluate everything” involving its kicking game and special teams unit.

The problems began during regulation, when the Rams missed a field goal and had another kick blocked by the Bills. In a game decided by just a few points, those missed opportunities proved costly.

With the game going down the drain, the special teams errors left the Rams with little room for mistakes. The Bills eventually pulled out the win, leaving McVay to reflect on the decisions that contributed to the loss.

McVay was visibly frustrated after the game and made it clear that the performance was unacceptable. His comments also raised the possibility of personnel changes or adjustments to how the special teams unit operates.

“I’m sick that we came up short, and I’ll be regretting kicking that and not having a better call to be able to go for it on third down and go to fourth or whatever it was,” the HC said. “And that’s on me.”

The Rams now have less than a week to address their problems before facing the Cardinals next weekend.