Alix Earle Makes Unexpected Move on Tom Brady’s Role in Her Netflix Show Amid Dating Rumors

Alix Earle’s legion of fans is eagerly awaiting her upcoming Netflix reality series. But they are probably most eager to get more scoop on her personal and romantic life. After being linked to NFL icon Tom Brady, that has been a major point of discussion in her online following. TMZ reported some inside details about a potential sighting or mention of the GOAT in this project.

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Spoiler alert: the future Hall of Famer will reportedly not be a part of the show. TMZ reported, “The series follows Alix’s day-to-day life, including her family, friendships, business ventures, and dating world, but Brady is not mentioned and doesn’t play a role in the Season 1 storyline.”

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The currently untitled Netflix reality series reportedly began filming in August 2025. It’s expected to be released on Netflix sometime later this year and comes from the house of Fulwell Entertainment. The name might not ring a bell with many, but they are the geniuses behind Keeping Up with the Kardashians. According to Netflix, Earle’s show will “document the real-time messiness of a young woman in transition.”

Earle’s romantic ties to NFL players are nothing new. She was previously in a relationship with former Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios. The pair reportedly dated for two years between November 2023 and December 2025. Earle was then linked to Brady after being spotted together multiple times.

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Rumors flew after TMZ broke the story of them being together at a New Year’s Eve party in St. Barts. They appeared to be dancing closely and getting cozy together. Earle and Brady were then seen at a Super Bowl party in San Francisco. In March, the duo reportedly attended an event in Las Vegas. But neither of them has publicly commented on the nature of their relationship.

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After Brady split with Gisele Bundchen in October 2022, he has not admitted to being in a relationship with anyone. It was a long marriage, spanning 13 years. Brady said in January this year that the divorce “took out a lot” in his ability to play. He hung up his cleats after the 2022 season. But a figure as culturally relevant as he will always attract attention, regardless of what he does and who he is with.

Earle is no stranger to the spotlight and public attention. But based on some of her recent comments, it appears she may be done seeking attention from one particular group of people.

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Alix Earle Says She’s Done Dating Football Players

Following her recently concluded long-term relationship with Berrios, Alix Earle made something very clear during a vlog she recorded at Coachella. She made it known to her fans that she may be done dating athletes altogether. But she’s revealed something else:

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“I wanna date a rock star so bad,” Earle publicly declared. “It’s been my dream. That’s literally my dream,” she continued, before concluding with, “No more football players.”

Those statements came just a month after Earle and Tom Brady’s last reported public appearance together. But with a figure like him already being associated with her, fans will not be inclined to believe that claim so soon.

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But they can expect Earle to reflect on her romantic past in the upcoming show. According to TMZ, it will be a “major theme” in this series, and it also “leans towards” her relationship with Braxton Berrios. But it will not tread into the Tom Brady territory.