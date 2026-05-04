All Signs Point to Aaron Rodgers Having Major Influence Over Steelers’ 2026 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made some interesting draft picks, including a quarterback to act as insurance for their already mysterious QB situation for this season. Aaron Rodgers still hasn’t given the team a final word, and team owner Art Rooney II has been talking of expecting a decision from him for a long time. But based on how the Steelers went about in the draft, it looks like the veteran QB also had his say.

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“Everything the Steelers did in the draft may not have been designed for Aaron Rodgers,” insider Tom Pelissero said on The Rich Eisen Show. “But certainly, if you were saying ‘What might Aaron Rodgers want?’ A tackle, a guard who’s a barroom brawler, and a big slot receiver; those are three things that Aaron Rodgers likes. Everything seems to have been built in that direction.”

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The Steelers selected 10 players in total in the Draft. Five of their first six picks came on the offensive side of the ball. With their first two picks at the top of the draft, they selected offensive tackle Max Iheanachor out of Arizona State and wide receiver Germie Bernard out of Alabama. Both are great talents coming into this offense.

Iheanachor doesn’t have enough experience, having been playing the game formally since his college days. However, the physicality and his pass-blocking strength can be of immediate use to Rodgers, as Broderick Jones’ return from injury remains uncertain. And, Pittsburgh has also denied him his fifth-year option. They made a smart and bold move by picking Iheanachor this early because he can develop into a great fit for Rodgers. At 42, the QB can still launch a mean passing attack.

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After losing WR Makai Lemon to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Steelers settled on Bernard. But he also has many strengths that the Steelers will bank on. The WR room doesn’t have impactful receivers in the depth behind Michael Pittman Jr. and DK Metcalf. Bernard, with his ability to play in the slot and being able to catch pretty much everything passed his way, is a brilliant solution to this problem.

Pittsburgh already had players in these positions on the roster. But to make sure Aaron Rodgers has a great season, even if the top order potentially crumbles, the Steelers drafted these players to give him backup that can still deliver.

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The only reason the Steelers are keen for Aaron Rodgers to sign that contract is the immense potential he brings to the team. Right now, he is their best bet to miraculously attempt a shot at the Super Bowl. And since the QB will evidently retire soon, the Steelers are doing their best to get Rodgers to schedule his last dance with them. And to help him get to that level, Pittsburgh is giving him the kind of players that are best-suited for. But even after months of doubt, Aaron Rodgers still doesn’t have an answer for Pittsburgh.

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Art Rooney II, however, has one for fans.

Aaron Rodgers to make a decision soon?

By this point, it is fair to think that even Pittsburgh is frustrated at how much suspense Rodgers is keeping them in. The draft is over, and the season is only four months away. General manager Omar Khan said during the NFL Combine in February that they did not want the situation to be dragged on, which is what Rodgers did last year. But two more months have passed, and we’re still at the same place. Rooney, however, had yet another ‘positive’ update on this situation.

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“We’ve been in contact with Aaron on a regular basis,” Rooney told Pelissero in an appearance on NFL Network. “He’s been keeping us up to date on his plans. Even though I thought it probably would have been concluded by now, I think we will come to a conclusion here in the next few weeks.”

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This narrative has been on a loop for the past few weeks. Rodgers has been in talks with the team for a long time now; that much is true. But every time Rooney said that a decision would come at so-and-so time, there has been radio silence from the team. The next few weeks would mean the beginning of the OTAs. And during this time, Rodgers can still entertain trade talks with other teams, because he is on an unrestricted free agency tender.

Pittsburgh also has three QBs in the backup if Rodgers leaves. But their chances of achieving postseason success with an entirely young offense might not be as high as they are now with Aaron Rodgers in the picture. It all still depends on whether the QB inks his name along the dotted line.