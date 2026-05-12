“All the Adult Diapers Got Wiped Out”: Dana White Reveals Wild Story About Taylor Swift’s Craze Selling Out Stores

The government works hard, but Swifties work harder. There’s hardly any change that Taylor Swift’s army can’t bring. Back in 2023, Trevor Noah asked Taylor Swift if she could ask the Swifties “to handle the price of eggs?” after what they did with the Ticketmaster. Swifties reportedly filed multiple class action lawsuits against Live Nation, Ticketmaster’s parent company, for “misrepresentation and fraud over the mishandled ticket sales for Taylor’s Era Tour in mid-November 2022,” which eventually led to a Senate hearing as well.

While Taylor concluded with a “Swifties: price of eggs, down,” back then, it was a coincidence that the price actually fell by 13% (Taylor’s lucky number), both incidents show the large fan base Swift has amassed over the years. And now, Dana White, in his recent appearance on a podcast, revealed another crazy Taylor Swift story proving that the global pop icon has the best fan base in the world.

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In a conversation with Katie Miller on The Katie Miller Podcast, White said, “That woman’s built different,” while continuing the story. “I’m in a meeting with Walmart corporate, and they’re telling me about their business. The adult diapers at Walmart started selling out in all their stores. One store got hit, and all the adult diapers were gone. Then, a week later, another store in another city, all the adult diapers got wiped out. Taylor Swift concerts. They were buying adult diapers so they didn’t miss one song.”

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Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour began on March 17, 2023. and marked the beginning of a 149-show tour spanning five continents and concluded on December 8, 2024, in Vancouver, Canada. The tour’s opening night set a record for the most-attended female concert in U.S. history, with reportedly 69,000 fans singing to Taylor Swift’s songs. Each performance in the tour was about 3.5 hours long, with 40 different songs on multiple sets, performed in a record 21 countries.

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According to a report by Billboard, “The Eras Tour is the highest-grossing tour of all time, by artists of any genre, and from any era in music history.” The numbers prove what Dana White was saying. Miss Swift, soon to be Mrs. Kelce, is built differently. And she also worked on releasing another album while performing the tour. In April 2024, she released The Tortured Poets Department and added the album to her tour set.

White summed up the story by adding, “When you really know you’ve hit a level of success where grownups are buying adult diapers so they don’t miss one of your songs at your concerts, I don’t know how you gauge success better than that.”

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The Taylor Swift craze is very real and tangible. Swift currently holds the record for the most number one albums by a female artist in history and is the only female artist ever to surpass 100 million certified album sales in the US. According to Spotify, she became the most-streamed artist in the platform’s history. Taylor’s Eras Tour became the first concert tour in history to gross over $2 billion, with more than 10 million tickets sold.

As The NY Times quoted, “Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has been the biggest thing in music — a phenomenon that has engulfed pop culture, dominated news coverage, and boosted local economies around the world.”

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And it’s true. When you command that kind of popularity, businesses operating in the same sphere as you benefit. In this case, the beneficiary of Swift’s economic and cultural impact was the movement of a very particular product in Walmart stores. And not just a small amount of sales either. According to White, adult diapers were getting cleaned off the shelves whenever Swift’s concerts came into town. That shows the impact of her music on a third-party business.

Moreover, it also shows the attention Taylor Swift commands from her fans and the way she appeals to a global fan base. Moreover, it’s not the Eras tour or her music that attracts the fans. As reported, Taylor is expected to marry Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in a few weeks. And while the couple has tried their best to keep things under wraps, there is hardly anything that Swifties miss. They have been trying to get more information as the big day inches closer, resulting in significant wedding details being leaked.

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding details leaked

During an interview with Fox 5 New York, entertainment insider Rob Shuter revealed the couple’s exact wedding date and location when asked about his wedding gift to the couple.

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“We now know the date, the date is July 3rd,” Shuter said. “Her favorite holiday is July 4th, so she’s getting married the day before. We don’t exactly know the location yet. Page Six, who are really good at this, are saying it’s going to be in New York. Some people are saying it’s going to be at her house in Rhode Island. Let me give it away.”

Ever since Taylor’s wedding plans became public, there’s been a lot of speculation around everything, including the venue and the date. While the venue still remains unknown, Rob has put an end to all rumors about the date with his statement. It seems like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are indeed getting married on 3rd July, a day before the singer’s favorite holiday.

Reportedly, Taylor Swift is losing sleep over all the leaks and is taking all possible steps to control every detail of her wedding. “Taylor is extremely aware of the risks that come with this level of fame and exposure, and there is a feeling that a single event simply cannot be protected in the way she would like,” a source said to OK! Magazine last month.

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However, she is doing everything possible to avoid further leaks, including her wedding dress. Reportedly, there are six gowns on standby to act as decoys and reduce the chances of any outfit being revealed earlier than anticipated.

“There are multiple gowns standing by,” one insider told Shuter. “Some of the dresses are deliberate decoys,” the insider explained. “The goal is to confuse people, stop leaks, and make sure nobody figures out the real look ahead of time.”

Another source revealed, “no photos, no sketches, no fitting details — absolutely nothing is allowed to leak. Taylor wants complete control over the reveal,” while adding that each designer involved in the process has “signed ironclad NDAs.”

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The fans are doing their best to dig the details while Taylor is trying her best to keep everything under wraps. Let’s see if the couple can actually keep everything a secret till the big day or if the fans will find out more soon.