The Aaron Rodgers-Pittsburgh Steelers drama is turning out to be a Pandora’s box, snowballing into perhaps the biggest highlight of the season. And amid the massive controversy, Pat McAfee might have become a silent winner, as Rodgers chose his show to air out all the dirty laundry. Al Michaels couldn’t help but jibe at the fact.

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“Mike Tomlin, of course, on NBC last night, summed it up. It was a dumpster fire. It was crazy,” Michaels said on the Amazon Prime broadcast for the Black Friday game between the Steelers and the Broncos. Herbstreit said that it all “bubbled up,” for Rodgers, after which he went on The Pat McAfee Show. That was when Michaels said, “Pat’s show has become America’s bully pulpit.”

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Now, Pat McAfee might not have expected Rodgers to say what he said on the show. In fact, he himself was stumped after learning that the QB was released by the Steelers, while still taping the episode. However, even unwillingly, McAfee became part of a lore that will be a hot topic for weeks. The video has amassed 1.4 million views as of now.

Rodgers, in the past, used to be a recurring guest on McAfee’s show. The QB has said a lot of debatable things, like his takes on vaccination. Of late, Rodgers had toned down his appearances. However, his rant against head coach Mike McCarthy was not a chance appearance.

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In a text Rodgers sent to Michaels earlier on Friday, he wrote, “A lot of talk about the sanctity of the locker room. The code or sanctity exists to protect the integrity of the locker room, not to provide immunity from accountability for its leadership. They took this public. Never heard from the head coach. Then they leaked at 11 p.m. They also barred me from the facility. That’s why I went to McAfee.”

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Even though McAfee has not said much following the tell-all by Rodgers, he might have simply swooped in at a golden opportunity. The former first began the segment by asking Rodgers to elaborate on the decision about the Steelers benching him. Little did he know what the QB would gift him.

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McAfee is easily the leading face at ESPN now, apart from maybe Stephen A. Smith. He’s skyrocketed in fame with his work on his own show and on College GameDay, earning him an alt-cast this season and a role on Monday Night Countdown, too. McAfee was also reportedly in talks to get a new ESPN contract, which would have made him the highest-paid employee in the network.

After Rodgers graced his show, he might get that soon enough. Herbstreit, McAfee’s colleague, has also previously praised him.

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“Pat just bobs and weaves, and he gets the entertainment better than anybody, but they get along. I mean, that’s the great thing about, like, you guys and your crew. You can just sense it the second I walked in the door. You can’t fake, like, guys that get along, you know? Like, I’m sure you’ve been on teams when that wasn’t the case,” said Herbstreit.

Pat McAfee got news that would keep the presses running for quite some time this season. Aaron Rodgers narrated how Mike McCarthy dozed off in a meeting, was disinterested in learning the defense, and mistakenly cheered for the Packers instead of the Steelers at a halftime address in the Eagles game. As Rodgers left the show, McAfee had called for a Steelers cheer, and one of his co-hosts jokingly said Packers.

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Rodgers also revealed that he received news of his benching from tight end Pat Friermuth. Soon after all the revelations, McAfee learnt Rodgers had been released by the team, leaving him flabbergasted.

But it sure did make for some great content, which is now seeing more additions as pundits and fans give out their takes on the story.