Amid $11.89 Million Bankruptcy Case, Shilo Sanders Shows Off His “Flying” Tesla Cybertruck

Shilo Sanders is showing off his Tesla, and the timing has people talking. The former Colorado safety posted a clip on Instagram calling it “the new flying Tesla Cyberbeast update,” while his $11.89 million bankruptcy case is still unresolved.

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Tesla’s vehicles often go viral on social media, with users sharing videos of features that look too good to be true. Sanders’ clip follows a similar trend, using an edited effect to make his Cyberbeast appear as if it can fly. In the full video, Sanders makes it clear he is not worried about what people think of the truck or the man behind the company.

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“You guys can hate and be like, ‘Elon Musk this and that.’ Bro, I don’t care.”

Most of the video is about the update. Sanders says the truck got an upgrade so that you cannot crash it. He also says he was told it can jump about 10 feet, then counts down and activates it. He closed with his verdict on the vehicle.

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“This is the best car I own.”

He added that it is fast, still a truck, and needs no thought while driving. That is a big claim from someone who says he has tried almost every car.

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Tesla cut the price by roughly $15,000 in February, and it now starts at $74,990; $99,990 is the price of the top Cyberbeast trim. Sanders’ truck is the Foundation Series, which had an MSRP of up to $121,000 depending on options when he bought it in 2024.

The cheaper version reportedly dropped some luxury features, including the enhanced Full Self-Driving package, to get under $100,000. Sanders’ older trim sits higher on the price scale.

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The numbers are wild. The Cyberbeast makes 845 horsepower and gets from 0 to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds, according to MotorTrend’s figures. This is not the first time the truck has drawn attention. Sanders called it the first Cybertruck in Colorado, though that claim could not be verified, and he wrapped it in Colorado’s black and gold in 2024. The Denver Gazette said it sparked curiosity amid his legal trouble.

The debt goes back to a 2015 confrontation at a Dallas school, when Sanders was 15. John Darjean, a security guard, sued in 2016 and said Sanders attacked him after he tried to take the teen’s phone.

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Sanders did not appear for the 2022 civil trial, and Darjean won an $11.89 million default judgment. Sanders filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in October 2023. He says he acted in self-defense and testified that Darjean “choke-slammed” him.

Darjean’s side argues the injury was “willful and malicious,” which would stop Sanders from wiping out the debt. The trial ran five days in Denver, from August 31 to September 4.

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The testimony was messy. Former student Deonte Lee said Sanders elbowed Darjean before throwing punches. Sanders says he was choked and blacked out before he fought free.

“It just appears real obvious that there is some missing video that no one seems to have been able to find,” Judge Michael E. Romero said.

Darjean’s legal team also accused Deion Sanders of arranging to have the school’s surveillance footage destroyed, claiming it showed Shilo as the aggressor. Deion had admitted obtaining footage through an unofficial school contact, but there is no court finding that he orchestrated its disappearance.

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Deion said he’s praying people see what really went down. The stakes are simple. If the court finds that the injury was willful, the debt remains. If it was self-defense, Sanders owes nothing.

The case is currently in the paperwork phase. The transcripts were late, so Romero pushed the deadline for closing briefs back from November 16 to December 21. The judge also wants to hear written arguments from both sides before he makes a decision. A ruling probably won’t come until January 2027 or beyond.