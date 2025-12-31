Amid Legal Trouble, Stefon Diggs Takes a Sly Dig at Pregnant Cardi B After Her Public Outburst

Essentials Inside The Story Cardi B defends her boyfriend Stefon Diggs.

Stefon Diggs denies all the charges against him.

Cardi B demands fans to leave her family alone.

On the field, Stefon Diggs has played a pivotal role in the New England Patriots’ success this season. But off the field, he is facing legal issues amid his high-profile relationship with the rapper Cardi B.

Ever since Diggs had been charged with felony strangulation and a lower-level assault charge, fans have been throwing shade at the Patriots’ Wide Receiver.

The girlfriend of Stefon Diggs, Cardi B, recently posted a video defending her man. Taking note of his girlfriend’s action, Stefon replied with a quiet jab, sharing an Instagram reel in his story titled, “Hispanic noises that have meaning.” He also added to the story, writing, “The sh** I be hearing…”

Cardi B was born to a Trinidadian mother and Dominican father, which means she is half-Hispanic and speaks Spanish. Stefon Diggs’ story subtly referenced the influence of his partner’s Hispanic heritage at home.

The WR is in legal trouble after his personal female chef accused him of physical assault on December 2 at his million-dollar mansion in Dedham, Massachusetts. Their altercation was reportedly over a payment dispute with the chef, who had been working for Diggs since July 2025 in his Massachusetts home. The Patriots player has denied all the allegations, but he is set for arraignment on January 23, 2026, which is two days before the AFC Championship game he may play.

Cardi B’s public outburst

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs went public with their relationship in June, 2025. Two months later, the rapper revealed her pregnancy, and the couple welcomed their child, a son, on November 13.

Following the legal trouble, Stefon Diggs’ personal life has been impacted by heavy criticism from fans. Cardi B recently addressed the issue, telling the rude fans to leave her family alone. She said that she wouldn’t be able to go back in time and change the fact that she had a baby with Stefon. She called some fans ‘mean’ on social media.

Before her Little Miss Drama tour starts in February 2026, the ‘Up’ hitmaker urged fans to show love and support, saying, “I want ya’ll to come to my tour and enjoy yourselves.”

She ended the video on a positive note despite the controversy surrounding her boyfriend. The 34-year-old wished fans a happy new year with good “health, money, prosperity, and happiness.”