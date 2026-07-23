Amid Mass ESPN Layoffs, Mina Kimes and Eagles Legend Clash Publicly Over Rookie Makai Lemon Take

The latest ESPN layoffs saw people like Ryan Clark and Karl Ravech being laid off this week, but Mina Kimes was caught in a completely different mess. It looks like a communication gap might have set her up against Seth Joyner, who took offense at one of her claims.

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Kimes was asked on NFL Live whether Makai Lemon would replace A.J. Brown on all fronts in the Philadelphia Eagles offense. The analyst made some interesting points.

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“No, I think DeVonta Smith takes more of the A.J. Brown usage in terms of becoming more of a threat on the perimeter,” Kimes said. “But Makai Lemon to me is really important because he fills a lot of the gaps that were pretty noticeable last year in the Eagles offense and have been for a while, specifically quick completions against zone coverage and yards after the catch.”

Kimes backed up her take with a stat: the Eagles finished 31st in the league last season in yards after catch on throws under 10 yards. She argued that Lemon addresses exactly that weakness. He gives quarterback Jalen Hurts an easy, quick target; his strength lets him pick up extra yardage.

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That’s where things got heated. Seth Joyner took issue with her choice of the word.

“Gaps? First the o-line was decimated by injury, and the OC [Kevin Patullo] was in way over his head! AJ was primarily an X WR and probably the top 50/50 ball WR in the NFL! Lemon is a pure slot receiver, doesn’t mean he couldn’t play X or Z, not likely. His success will depend on how Mannion uses him. Everyone suspects that Lemon will unlock the middle of the field vs. zone, and option and crossing routes vs. man cov! Something the Eagles have shied away from! But Lemon will in no way replace AJ’s production; total different WR, that’ll be asked to produce in a totally different way!” Joyner wrote on X.

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Kimes seemed unclear.

“Seth, I’m confused about what you’re disagreeing with here. My take was that he doesn’t replicate AJ at all, and will help with MOF/YAC, which has been missing in the Eagles offense for a litany of reasons,” she wrote back.

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Joyner reiterated that he disagreed with the “gaps in the offense” comment. He noted that they agree Lemon will be better in the middle of the offense. However, he made sure that he wasn’t making an unprovoked point.

“I just disagreed with a point, and expounded on another! You’d think I insulted her on X! She’s a big girl, if anyone can be in the media, on screen, and espouse opinions, shouldn’t they be opened to debate, challenge, or scrutiny? Geez.”

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While Brown is a red-zone, contested-catch specialist, Lemon is more of a slot receiver that Sean Mannion can use creatively in many ways, but never to replace Brown. At USC, Lemon played 75.6% of his snaps in the slot. And last year, he recorded 502 yards after the catch and broke past 21 tackles, which proves that the rookie is going to be instrumental in moving the chains.

The Philadelphia Eagles offense will be retooling this season after a disappointing performance last season. The numbers are there, and the Eagles also featured in the postseason. But the offense clearly lacked the identity it created for itself; the run game was nearly absent, and there were no creative plays. Nothing that packed a punch.

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This incident comes in the wake of ESPN laying off employees following the acquisition of NFL Network. Along with Clark and Ravech, NFL insider Tom Pelissero has also lost his job, as has Cam Newton. OutKick’s Bobby Burack, who reported Newton’s firing, claimed that Kimes was “safe.” But this standoff with Joyner is still something that Kimes would want quieted down quickly.