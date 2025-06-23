Amon-Ra St. Brown Takes Shots at Kansas City Months After Shocking Detroit Lions Confession

Last year, before anyone saw the Chiefs’ championship dreams crumble, one NFL executive made a jaw-dropping claim that turned heads across the league. “Detroit has more talent than K.C., good coaching, and is tougher,” Amon-Ra St. Brown told The Athletic’s Mike Sando, delivering what seemed like an impossible prediction at the time. Fast forward to today’s offseason reality, St. Brown is ready to spill the real truth about Kansas City.

This Monday, he dropped a bombshell nobody saw coming. The St. Brown podcast shared on Instagram that Amon Ra isn’t too high on Kansas City as a place to live. And the Lions star didn’t sugarcoat his feelings. “I mean, city-wise, it’s a lot faster, but it’s a medium city,” he said bluntly. Amon-Ra doesn’t like Kansas City’s team or town.

His brutal honesty stems from personal experience. During the 2021 draft process, St. Brown visited Kansas City and walked away unimpressed. “I’ve been there for Kansas City, I was there for the draft. Bro, I’m sorry, if you have money, I’m not living here after I get some money,” he declared without hesitation. Coming from someone who just became the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver, those words carry serious weight.

The draft experience itself left lasting scars. While celebrating at a family friend’s house, St. Brown endured the nightmare every prospect fears. “I was at a family friend’s house celebrating and I never heard my name called on the second day. I had all my friends and family there for the second day. The pressure that I was feeling, waiting to hear my name called, waiting for my phone to ring — it was terrible.” He watched Will Levis suffer the same humiliation in Kansas City’s green room during the 2023 draft, reliving his painful memories.

But St. Brown’s fire burns brightest when discussing what could have been. After another stellar season with over 100 catches, he knows his team fell short in the playoffs. His message to Philadelphia and Jalen Hurts was crystal clear: “You would see what could’ve happened with a healthy defense.” With at least 10 defensive players battling injuries throughout the season, the Lions’ championship window felt stolen rather than lost. From the 112th overall pick to the league’s top-paid receiver, St. Brown’s journey proves doubters wrong. His shocking confession about Kansas City just adds another layer to why he bleeds Detroit Lions blue.

Amon-Ra made a shocking confession about the Lions

Sometimes the truth hurts, especially when it’s delivered in an ice bath. Amon-Ra St. Brown stripped away all pretense during his appearance on Kevin Hart’s “Cold as Balls” YouTube series, revealing his brutally honest first reaction to becoming a Detroit Lion. The moment his name was called 112th overall in 2021, St. Brown’s initial thoughts weren’t exactly celebratory.

“I love the city, but at the time I was like, ‘F—, I’m going to Detroit,'” he confessed to Hart while enduring the freezing interview setup. You can’t blame the kid for his gut reaction—Detroit was limping off a miserable 5-11 season, and nobody was exactly lining up to join that rebuilding project.

Hart, being the blunt Philadelphia native he is, completely understood the sentiment. “Yeah, it’s tough, cause no there’s shot at Detroit. You gotta learn Detroit to love Detroit,” the comedian responded, perfectly capturing what many outsiders think about the Motor City. It’s not exactly a destination franchise when you’re a young player dreaming of immediate success. Fast forward to today, and St. Brown’s perspective has completely flipped.

The receiver who once dreaded landing in Detroit has become the face of the franchise, earning the biggest wide receiver contract in the league. He underwent knee surgery this offseason to clean some stuff up. Moreover, he is already eyeing training camp in July, ready to build on the magic he’s created. From reluctant draftee to franchise cornerstone, St. Brown’s transformation mirrors Detroit’s own resurrection. Sometimes, the best love stories start with the most unexpected beginnings.