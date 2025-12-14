Andre Baccellia Shares Major Update as Prayers Pour In For Cardinals WR After Neck Injury Against Texans

A frightening moment unfolded late in the second quarter of the Cardinals vs. Texans game. Andre Baccellia returned a kickoff for 26 yards before being brought down, but concern spiked when the wide receiver remained motionless. Medical personnel rushed in and attended to him for several minutes before carefully placing him on a stretcher with a neck injury. As he was carted off the field, he offered a brief but reassuring gesture that drew a collective sigh of relief inside the stadium.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“#Cardinals

WR Andre Baccellia gave a thumbs up while leaving on a stretcher,” wrote DJ Bien-Aime on X.

ADVERTISEMENT