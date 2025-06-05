Andy Reid Accepts New Job that He Loves More Than NFL After Chiefs Begin OTAs

The greatest playbooks aren’t just diagrams; they’re recipes. For Andy Reid, the architect of three Lombardi feasts in Kansas City, the gridiron has always simmered with the same meticulous passion as a master chef perfecting a signature dish. As the Chiefs kicked off their 2025 OTAs – those voluntary May/June sessions buzzing with 7-on-7 drills and Patrick Mahomes’ signature behind-the-back magic – Reid was savoring a new kind of play call.

One involving boysenberries, buttered bread, and a mission far beyond the endzone. “So this guy creates a boysenberry jam soak,” Reid announced with the grin of a man holding a winning lottery ticket, “and then he goes, ‘Hey, do you want to come work for me?’” The “guy” is Jared Niemeyer, founder of the heartwarming Missouri staple, Jared’s Jams.

Reid’s answer? A resounding, “Yeah, I’m in.” Forget offensive coordinator; Big Red is now the official taste tester and partner for a venture born from pure passion and community spirit. “We’re sprouting this thing tonight,” Reid beamed at a Special Olympics event, gesturing towards mountains of product. “They have boxes on their table… 380. That’s a lot of work.” The sheer volume spoke volumes about his commitment.

Reid’s transition from scripting touchdowns to sampling preserves feels less like a career pivot and more like a homecoming. His legendary love affair with food – be it cheeseburgers worthy of an ‘In-N-Out pilgrimage’ or his sacred seven-cheese mac – is the stuff of NFL lore. He famously frames ambition through a culinary lens:

“If you have a piece of chocolate cake, and you see another dangling in front of you, you’re going to want it. That’s how you feel about the Super Bowl… it is the ultimate chocolate cake.” Football fuels his competitive fire, but food? Food feeds his soul.

His endorsement isn’t casual; it’s a full-throated embrace of craftsmanship. “Anyways, it is incredible. And I’ve taste-tested it, my name is going on too with this guy,” he stated, pride evident. His methodology? Thorough. “So I dug in and slathered [it on] butter bread. It’s incredible.”

Channeling the spirit of Remy from ‘Ratatouille’ – ‘Food has the power to create… small memories.‘ Reid’s jam venture feels deeply personal, a blend of Midwestern authenticity and his own generous spirit. It perfectly mirrors Jared’s journey from Special Olympics athlete to beloved local entrepreneur.

A taste of something Andy Reid real

As the Chiefs navigate their OTAs (May 27–June 13) and eye their September 5th season kickoff in São Paulo, their legendary head coach is plotting a different kind of victory. One measured not in yards or points, but in shared moments of sweetness and community impact.

Patrick Mahomes orchestrates OTAs, and Isiah Pacheco (reportedly adding “good weight”) powers through drills. Even WRs Rashee Rice & Hollywood Brown were back at practice, along with some other familiar faces. On the other hand, Reid’s new role underscores a legacy built on more than just wins (though his 301 total Ws, 3 Lombardis, and historic status as the only coach to top 100 wins with two franchises are staggering).

It’s about building something lasting and meaningful. Jared’s Jams, sprouting from a humble 2014 fundraiser into an Edina, MO institution with its own FDA-approved kitchen and storefront, embodies that same ethos – small batches, local ingredients (‘BuyMissouri’ proud!), and a commitment to community.

Reid leaning in, urging Jared, “Alright, why don’t you open your box… Show me,” isn’t just promotion; it’s a genuine partnership. It’s the same focus he brings to dissecting a Cover-2 shell, now applied to the perfect fruit spread.

Andy Reid found the ultimate chocolate cake on the football field. Now, he’s discovered a profound new joy slathered on buttered bread. This proves that sometimes, the most satisfying wins come from the heart – and the pantry.