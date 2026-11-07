Andy Reid Accused of Benching Kingsley Suamataia Over TikTok Video

Amid the Kansas City Chiefs‘ ongoing struggles against the Denver Broncos, one player wasn’t in action on the field: offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia, who was benched for the second game by head coach Andy Reid. While Reid hasn’t shared his reasoning for benching Suamataia, a former Chiefs player may have an idea about what’s happening behind the scenes.

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“It’s got to be these TikToks,” former Chiefs wide receiver Gehrig Dieter said on Sports Radio 810 WHB. “I’m serious. I’m telling you, it’s these TikTok dances he’s doing. Coach Reid doesn’t like that type of stuff. My second or third year, I did a YouTube channel for like four episodes, three episodes. And (Ted Crews) came down, and he was like, ‘Coach Reid doesn’t really like that type of thing.’ So then I stopped.”

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Deiter mentioned Crews, who led all communications for the Chiefs and was a spokesperson for the team for 12 years before joining the Chicago Bears as a special advisor in 2024. Deiter noted how social media content at the time (2019-2020) became problematic for him.

“As a coach, I wouldn’t want my, I want, + I don’t want to see my guys out there just dancing like that. It sounds stupid, but I’m being dead serious. I don’t want to see my left tackle wearing a nose ring. And I don’t want to see my left guard on TikTok doing dancing,” Deiter continued.

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Suamataia has been making TikTok reels for a while now, showing his dance moves with fans, but Deiter’s new take gives more depth to what otherwise has been a shallow update by Reid.

Suamataia was first benched by the HC during Week 8’s 28-24 loss against the Broncos, with four-year veteran backup guard Mike Caliendo taking reps at left guard instead. When asked about his decision, Reid didn’t share much.

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“This is just between Kingsley and I,” Reid said after the loss. “It’s not something that’s earth-shattering. I’ll just keep it there.”

The controversial decision was further highlighted when Caliendo had a bad day against the Broncos, playing all 69 snaps, while Sumataia was limited to just five special teams snaps. Suamataia was a full-time participant in the last three practice days before the game.

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This isn’t the first time that Reid has done this to Suamataia, as the 23-year-old was benched in the Week 4 clash against the Las Vegas Raiders, too.

I didn’t say it was punishment, ever,” Reid said of Suamataia after the Week 4 win. “This was just between Kingsley and I working some things out here. This isn’t punishment. I’ll leave it at that.”

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Meanwhile, Suamataia took to social media to show his frustration, writing in an Instagram post, “PLAYING MY PART. #godsplan #usos #foe.” His comment was also liked by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

One of his posts had a caption, “Win in silence and let them think you losing,” while the last photo read, “Only fools are jealous of their own friends. I pray all of mine succeed.”

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Another post on TikTok from Suamataia read, “As you can see, I am not dead” and “Mental health !!! I am not done yet.”

Amid these posts, Kelce also shared his take on the lineman.

“He’s family. Everybody has their own road. We love Kingsley, and we think he’s a hell of a player. At this time, I’m not even sure what the scenario is. I’m rolling with whoever we’ve got in that game. I’m sure Kingsley is drooling, trying to get back out there. We just have to find ways to win games, and Kingsley is one of those guys that will be ready next time his number is called.”

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It seems like Reid might have listened to his tight end, as the HC himself gave an update on Suamataia, pointing out that “there’s a good chance” that he might play in the next game.

The Chiefs will now face the New York Jets on Sunday and will look to bounce back from two consecutive losses, standing at 5-2 in the league. Suamataia might be of great help if Reid feels the need to have him on the team.