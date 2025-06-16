Andy Reid Announces Backup QB Gardner Minshew’s New Role With Patrick Mahomes During Games

Gardner Minshew and his legendary moustache arrived in the NFL as an afterthought, the 178th pick in the 2019 draft—the 10th quarterback taken that year. However, his breakout rookie season in Jacksonville raised questions about whether he has star quarterback potential. The swagger, the arm, the legendary mustache—it all defied expectations. Now, after gritty stops in Indianapolis and Las Vegas, he finds himself in Kansas City. Andy Reid sees value in that journey, and the Chiefs aren’t just betting on an arm. They’re betting on experience.

Now, just last season, things looked different. Kansas City relied on Carson Wentz as Patrick Mahomes’ backup last season. During his early years with the Eagles, Wentz flashed real potential, especially in 2017 when he posted a 101.9 passer rating and helped lead the team to a 13-3 record before getting injured, and his performance became inconsistent. In his first start of the 2024 season with the Chiefs, Wentz went 10-for-17 for 98 yards. Despite taking several sacks, he avoided any turnovers. While it did the job, Andy Reid is ready to bet on a new horse. Now, Gardner Minshew is filling that role as the offseason wraps up. Head coach Andy Reid shared that Minshew’s experience should benefit Mahomes during games.

“He’s been there — he’s started, so he’s got that,” Reid said in his press conference. “He’s got the confidence of the guys around him. Patrick knows he’s been in there and done it, so they can bounce things off of each other.” Backup quarterbacks have a strange role. Ideally, they never take a snap unless the score is out of reach. But a championship contender like the Chiefs needs insurance. Reid pointed out the importance of having another voice. “It’s always good to have peers that have played, and you can talk to them about it a little bit. I think on gameday he’ll be great with Patrick, just with what he’s seeing from the sideline and what Pat’s seeing when he’s in there.”

Minshew brings solid experience. At 29, he has 46 career starts. Last year, he played in 10 games, starting nine for the Raiders. He completed 66.3 percent of his passes, throwing for 2,013 yards with nine touchdowns and 10 picks. Reid values that battle-tested résumé. He sees it as a bonus for Mahomes, calling it a peer-level partnership with fresh eyes in pressure moments.

Now, Gardner Minshew also believes this offense suits him. A few months ago, he praised Reid’s system and how it fits his style. “I’ve always felt that was something that I could do well in,” Minshew said. “I feel like Pat came up playing in the ‘Air Raid.’ It was something I did in college as well. I feel like that kind of play style — of just understanding and feeling space and understanding leverage in numbers — really serves you well in the system.”

Minshew says ‘it’s been awesome’ to train with Mahomes

Gardner Minshew has seen enough of the NFL to know how quickly situations change. He’s started games in Jacksonville, stepped in as a spot starter in Philadelphia and Indianapolis, and gritted through a full campaign with the Raiders last season. Now in Kansas City, he’s stepping into something different—an established system, a generational quarterback, and a championship standard.

“Honestly, I’m learning a ton from Patrick,” Minshew told Chiefs Wire during Kansas City’s offseason workouts. “He’s been awesome—super helpful, super friendly, and really welcoming.”

Minshew signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs in March, and while he isn’t here to push Mahomes for playing time, he understands the importance of the job. Behind Mahomes, Kansas City has leaned on backup quarterbacks before. In 2019, it was Matt Moore who helped steady the ship in Mahomes’ absence. In 2020, it was Chad Henne executing a season-saving fourth-down call in the playoffs.

That’s the standard. And Minshew, 29, understands it. “You never know when you’re going to play,” he said. “I take every rep, every meeting like I’m going to be the guy.”

There’s also a schematic fit that makes this pairing intriguing. Minshew played in Mike Leach’s Air Raid system at Washington State—a scheme that mirrors some of the spacing, timing, and post-snap freedom Mahomes has thrived in under Andy Reid. “I’ve always felt that was something I could do well in,” Minshew said. “I feel like Pat came up playing in the ‘Air Raid.’ It was something I did in college as well. That kind of play style—of just understanding and feeling space, and understanding leverage in numbers—really serves you well in this system.”

For now, his role is clear: Support Mahomes, stay ready, and add to the most competitive quarterback room in football. And if that moment comes—if the Chiefs need him—Minshew will be ready.