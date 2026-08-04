Andy Reid Announces Bad News on Eric Bieniemy’s Return After Chiefs OC’s Wife Got Shot

Just last week, the news shocked the NFL community when we learned that Mia Bieniemy had been shot. Eric Bieniemy has since stepped away from training camp to be by his family’s side as his wife recovers from her injuries. Now, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has provided an update on Eric’s potential return.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“On the Eric Bieniemy side of it, Mia is doing better,” Reid told reporters following training camp on August 3, 2026. “She keeps improving by the day. So, that’s a positive. There’s no timetable on EB coming back. He just needs to take care of business there, and when he gets back here, he gets back here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, Mia Bieniemy suffered multiple gunshot wounds during a domestic incident in Auburn. The paramedics moved her to a local hospital and put her under intensive care. Later, authorities confirmed that their 27-year-old son, Elijah Zion Bieniemy, was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting. Since then, Reid has been giving updates on Mia’s health.

“But Mia is stable, which is a plus, and so is Eric Jr., and that’s all important,” the head coach previously said after the team’s practice. “We all love EB, and you hate seeing these kinds of things happen, but there’s always a blessing in there somewhere, and so I know things will work out… She’s [Mia] a saint, one of God’s good blessings. But things happen.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond the Xs and Os, the entire organization has rallied around the Bieniemy family. From the front office down to the players on the practice field, the Chiefs have poured out unwavering support for their coach.

The NFL has seen several situations in which a coach had to temporarily step away, yet the rest of the staff kept the team moving forward. In 2012, offensive coordinator Bruce Arians took over after Colts head coach Chuck Pagano was diagnosed with leukemia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arians guided Indianapolis to a 9-3 record during Pagano’s three-month absence, helping the team finish 11-5 and earn a playoff berth. He was later named AP NFL Coach of the Year. This is similar to what happened in January 2021, when Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski missed a playoff game because of COVID-19.

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer served as interim head coach, and Cleveland defeated Pittsburgh 48-37 for its first postseason victory since the 1994 season. It is believed, and some would say proven, that an experienced coaching staff can maintain stability during an unexpected absence, which is what the Chiefs will hope to do until Eric Bieniemy is ready to return.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the absence of the offensive coordinator, the Chiefs have continued with their training camp in St. Joseph. To maintain offensive continuity without missing a beat, pass game coordinator Joe Bleymaier and offensive line coach Andy Heck have stepped up to help the team with its offense. But replacing Bieniemy would be a hard job for Reid.

Andy Reid has a lot of faith in Eric Bieniemy

Bieniemy replaced Matt Nagy as the Chiefs’ new offensive coordinator in 2018. But he returned to Kansas City earlier this year after spending three years away. Bieniemy replaced Matt Nagy as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator in 2018 and held the position through the 2022 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

He returned to Kansas City in January 2026 after spending three seasons away, serving as the Washington Commanders’ offensive coordinator in 2023, working at UCLA in 2024 and coaching the Chicago Bears’ running backs in 2025. During his first stint as Kansas City’s offensive coordinator, the Chiefs led the NFL in points per game, total touchdowns, third-down conversion rate and yards per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now back with the organization, Bieniemy has the opportunity to pick up where he left off.

“EB is gonna be very direct with the players, very direct with the coaches,” Reid said during a media Zoom meeting earlier in January 2026. “It’s a different flavor. There’s nobody like EB on the field that way, and with the players, he does a great job there.”

Bieniemy became instrumental in bringing the Super Bowl trophy back to Kansas City after half a century. In his very first season coordinating the offense, the Chiefs dominated the NFL, leading the league in both total offense (425.6 yards per game) and average scoring (35.5 points per game).

ADVERTISEMENT

While there is no date circled on the calendar for Eric Bieniemy’s return to Kansas City, the Chiefs are moving forward. For now, the only scoreboard that matters to Chiefs Kingdom is Mia Bieniemy’s continued recovery.