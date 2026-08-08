Andy Reid Announces Bad News on Patrick Mahomes Starting During Chiefs Preseason Games

Back in 2025, Mahomes tore his ACL while trying to keep the Chiefs alive on a potential game-tying drive against the Chargers. Gardner Minshew stepped in, pushed Kansas City into scoring range, then threw a late interception in the 16-13 loss. After watching everything fall apart that fast, Reid is skeptical about tempting fate with Mahomes this preseason.

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“I mean, there’s a pretty good chance where I don’t play him,” Reid told reporters following the practice session. “[The] percentages are leading that way. I don’t know if I’ll play him in the second or third game. I don’t know that. The percentages probably lean against not doing that.”

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Holding Mahomes out of the preseason is a calculated call. He underwent surgery in December to repair a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee and has spent the offseason working his way back. Mahomes has never missed an entire preseason in his career, even though he has been cleared for training camp and has looked sharp in practice; Reid appears unwilling to risk an unnecessary setback before Week 1 against Denver. At the same time, keeping Mahomes on the sideline gives Kansas City a better look at the quarterbacks and roster hopefuls behind him.

And most fans are with Reid on this one. With Mahomes coming off knee surgery, they see little reason to risk him in meaningless preseason games. One fan put it bluntly: “Not worth the risk.”

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While some want Mahomes to get at least a few live reps before Week 1, which is a fair ask.

One fan argued that throwing him straight into a divisional matchup against Denver without game-speed action is a bad idea. Another said the Chiefs should test the knee in preseason first, even if it’s only a handful of snaps.

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Preseason games help the front office test bubble players. Younger quarterbacks and fringe roster competitors gain invaluable live-game experience by taking those exhibition snaps. Mahomes and his core starters already share years of regular-season experience and playbook familiarity. But the newcomers need to establish that through the preseason games.

Right now, former starter Justin Fields and rookie Garrett Nussmeier will likely handle the snaps in August. The coaching staff needs to see how Fields and Nussmeier manage the huddle and operate under live pressure to settle the depth chart behind Mahomes. Extended playing time for the backup quarterbacks further gives young wideouts, tight ends, and offensive linemen realistic reps to fight for the final 53-man roster spots. And that’s exactly what Reid has planned.

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“We’ve got new people behind [Mahomes] that need some work,” Reid added with Fields and Nussmeier on his mind. “The more reps they get, the better.”

Meanwhile, Mahomes is focused on the regular season opener against the Denver Broncos. He worked through his rehabilitation with that goal in mind. And even though he’s ready to play in the preseason, he seemingly left that decision for the higher-ups.

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“I’m a competitor, so [on] game day, I’m going to want to be out there,” Mahomes said a couple of weeks back. “But I understand the process of getting myself ready to play in the regular season is more important. We’ll see. The coaches and doctors will make that decision for me, but I’ll prepare myself like I’m going to play.”

Of course, there has been a lot of talk around the quarterback’s injury through the offseason. But Mahomes has done everything to prove that he’s back and healthy.

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Patrick Mahomes has proven himself through the training camp

Visuals of Mahomes scrambling and changing directions in drills are proof his knee can handle the chaos of the regular season. He has operated at an extraordinarily high level in practice, commanding the first-team offense in every 11-on-11 session while showing improvement on the deep ball.

“You just have to build that confidence back, and I’m glad I get to do that from Day 1 of training camp,” Mahomes told Fox Sports. “I didn’t want to have to get only a couple of weeks of practice in and then have to go play a game. I wanted to build it up, see how training camp goes as we gradually build, and so I think that’ll help me get back to where I need to be.”

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Reid doesn’t really worry about Mahomes’ recovery. During a conversation with Stephen A. Smith, the head coach claimed that he wouldn’t bet against the star quarterback. He believed that if anyone could make it through a double ligament tear, it was Mahomes. However, just to be sure, the Chiefs got Fields to replace Mahomes if necessary.

Chiefs fans may feel disappointed about missing #15 under center during August exhibition play. But Reid’s cautious approach aligns perfectly with Kansas City’s ultimate objective. By letting Fields and Nussmeier absorb the preseason hits, the Chiefs ensure that a healthy and confident Mahomes steps onto the field in Week 1 against Denver ready to launch another championship run.