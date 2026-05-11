Andy Reid & Chiefs Linked With Disgruntled $96 Million WR Who Scored a Super Bowl Touchdown Against Them

AJ Brown’s exit from the Philadelphia Eagles seems to be a matter of when, not if. And when he does, there will be a host of teams knocking on his door. Even though the Kansas City Chiefs were once on the receiving end of his attack in the Super Bowl, head coach Andy Reid could do with him on his roster.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, tabbed the Chiefs as a potential landing spot for Brown, especially after June 1. That is when teams will be able to prorate the remaining dead money on contracts of released/traded players across the next two seasons instead of including it entirely in the current salary cap. And with rosters beginning to take shape, the Chiefs can get a dynamic WR in Brown, without the Eagles losing out on money.

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Brown is a veteran, but his elite consistency is what makes him such a great prospect. Putting him in the Patrick Mahomes-led offense will only lead to more fireworks from the Chiefs. Kansas City has only one dependable WR on the chart in Rashee Rice. Behind him, Xavier Worthy, Tyquan Thornton, and rookie Cyrus Allen need to do a lot more to come out at the top. With a ready and explosive player like Brown, the Chiefs’ goals become much easier.

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Brown has asked for a trade from the Eagles, as negotiations seem to have fallen through. With the team drafting top WR Makai Lemon, his exit seems even more imminent now. The rookie’s presence clairifies that Brown had become an expendable option, as the team already has DeVonta Smith.

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 21: Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ. Brown 11 looks on during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles on September 21, 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 21 Rams at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250921239

If traded before June 1, the Eagles would have to part with $20.1 million in extra cap space. Post that date, trading AJ Brown will save $7 million. Brown’s current contract runs till 2027, and was set to play him $96 million. It’s going to be a risk for the Chiefs too, but in a team that is still led by veteran stars, why not amp up that power and bring another talented one into the mix?

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But there’s a catch. The New England Patriots are currently the most likely destination for Brown. They have greater financial flexibility and a more urgent need for a receiver than the Chiefs, since they have parted ways with Stefon Diggs. The Chiefs will have to be aggressive to get AJ Brown.

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After all, this is the same WR who tried to derail the Chiefs from winning the Super Bowl LVII. Within minutes of the second quarter, Brown caught a 45-yard pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts, breaking the tied 7-7 score at that point. The Eagles lost 35-38, but Brown led the team second in receiving yards. And since the Chiefs have been on the lookout for talented WRs, this fit isn’t entirely impossible.

Kansas City Chiefs are interested in WR additions

The Chiefs’ offensive failures last year will be etched into fans’ memories for some time. But at the same time, the Chiefs are trying to get more young talent out to carry the team. While it is a necessary process, the inexperience in the offense brought a lot of damage. That’s why the team is approaching this strategically.

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Cyrus Allen is the only WR they picked from the draft. Kansas City also added Jeff Caldwell, Jacob De Jesus, and Omari Evans as undrafted free agents. They are very likely going to take on a developmental role now. But the team is still interested in older WRs, as was the case with now Minnesota Vikings wideout Jauan Jennings.

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According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the former San Francisco 49ers WR was a prospect Kansas City was interested in. But the opportunity did pan out, as he only visited the Vikings. But veteran options are still a need, particularly at WR.

When general manager Brett Veach was asked about this by Pat McAfee, he said that “there’s certainly a possibility of that.” And, Veach said he was in contact with the agents of some top players in the free agency.

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While it is unclear if AJ Brown was approached by the Chiefs, the way the team is making its roster decisions surely makes some room for him. Only time will tell if he suits up in the red and gold this season.