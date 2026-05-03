Andy Reid & Chiefs Offer Pro Football Hall of Fame QB’s Son Second Chance After Going Undrafted

After the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs moved quickly to attack the undrafted free agent pool. Among the players given a second chance to enter the league post-draft was Fresno State quarterback EJ Warner. Yes, that last name belongs to the very man who grew to become an NFL icon after initially going undrafted.

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EJ Warner was seen taking part in the opening day tryouts of the Chiefs’ rookie mini camp on Friday. He is among the 76 such prospects invited by the team, and one of two QB prospects. Even though the QB room is well equipped, one more couldn’t hurt the Chiefs. Besides, EJ’s also got some impressive numbers to land a potential deal with the Chiefs, having amassed 10,844 passing yards, throwing for 71 touchdowns.

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But EJ also stood out for his name: he is the son of the Kurt Warner. EJ needs no retelling of his story, which is really a lore in the world of football. From working the graveyard shift at a Hyvee to playing 12 seasons in the NFL, Kurt Warner’s journey is an extremely rare one in the league. Coincidentally, EJ is also right where his father found himself after the 1994 draft. Another coincidence is Andy Reid. The Chiefs’ head coach was an offensive analyst for the Green Bay Packers when Warner was invited for a tryout.

Fresno State QB EJ Warner — the son of NFL Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner — was a tryout this weekend at #Chiefs rookie mini camp.

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EJ Warner went under the radar during his college career and this offseason. He wasn’t invited to the NFL Combine, and had to rely on Fresno State’s Pro Day to make his case. Kurt was a little disappointed at EJ not getting the opportunity and blamed the inferior treatment that G5 schools get during this process. But he was confident that EJ would “show someone why he’s been so productive” when he gets his “shot.” Kurt’s also been telling the world about his son’s skills, who he thinks is like Brock Purdy.

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However, the ball is now literally in EJ Warner’s court. He’s got the shot that Kurt wanted him to get; EJ only has to give his best to make the 53-man roster.

Chiefs Quarterback Room Leaves Little Margin for Error for Warner

Kansas City’s QB room is going to be led by a presumed-healthy Patrick Mahomes, and Justin Fields is expected to back him up. Behind these two, there is a logjam of veterans, which will complicate EJ Warner’s chances. Firstly is Chris Oladokun, who is currently the longest tenured Chiefs QB after Mahomes. Then there’s Jake Haener, who arrived this year from the Saints. They will fight for the QB3 role with 2026 draftee and LSU standout Garrett Nussmeier. Nussmeirer was once considered a first-round talent.

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The chances of EJ Warner finding a spot in this Chiefs QB room seem extremely slim at the moment. Even potentially earning a role as a training camp arm seems like a long shot, as the Chiefs have multiple arms to deploy. This is just a stark reality that most, if not all, undrafted free agent QBs face. But the Chiefs could still be looking at him as a practice squad talent.

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Kurt Warner himself missed his chance with the Packers because of a similar situation. It was much more difficult for him, as he was competing with QBs like Brett Favre, Mark Brunell, and Ty Detmer. The road ahead is going to be extremely difficult for the younger Warner.

But a chance is still a chance, and EJ Warner will hope to make it count.