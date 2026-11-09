Andy Reid Confirms Stance on Benching Harrison Butker After Costly FG Misses Against Jets

Harrison Butker might be walking on thin ice with the Chiefs. After a rough loss to the Broncos, his inconsistencies continue against the Jets. Andy Reid might have to make a decision. But it isn’t happening anytime soon.

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“I’m sure I’ll be asked about Butker,” Andy Reid said postgame. “I’ll address that as we go throughout the week. I’ll look at everything, and no need to ask. That’ll be the answer that you get. So I’m not making any decisions right now today.”

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With just seven seconds left in the second quarter, he attempted a 56-yard field goal but missed as the ball went wide on the right. However, a defensive offside penalty against Jets player Malik McClain gave the Chiefs another chance.

Butker then got another opportunity to score from 51 yards with just two seconds remaining. However, he missed that kick as well, the ball going right again. Missing two field goals in the final seconds of the second quarter added to the pressure on the Chiefs’ kicker.

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Butker’s inconsistencies have been going on for some time now. When asked about how much of a vote of confidence he received from the coaching staff leading up to this week, Butker said, “a ton.”

But he clearly failed to make his game shine against the Jets. After the game, Butker expressed his disappointment.

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“I try to be my best on every single kick, and unfortunately, those 50-plus-yarders aren’t going in,” Butker told reporters after the game. “But I feel confident. I’m excited for the kicks, and I just have to do better.”

The same issue continued against the Broncos too. The Chiefs had a chance to increase their lead in the fourth quarter, but Harrison Butker missed a 54-yard field goal with 2:31 left in the game. His kick went wide right. Before the attempt, Alex Singleton had sacked Patrick Mahomes, pushing the Chiefs back six yards.

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Denver quickly used this opportunity to take the lead. The Broncos needed just two plays and 35 seconds to cover 56 yards and score. Jonah Coleman caught a 51-yard pass to move the ball close to the end zone before scoring a five-yard touchdown. This put Denver ahead 28-24 with 1:56 remaining.

Things turned more questionable after Andy Reid brought in former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker to compete with Harrison Butker for the starting job. His arrival has put more pressure on Butker, as he now has to perform better to keep his place as the Chiefs’ starting kicker. Butker has now missed seven of his 19 total field goals attempted thus far in the season.

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So, a decision over his future might be coming soon. But with that, another concern lies on Reid’s shoulders.

Andy Reid faces major criticism over his take on Justin Fields

With 5:40 remaining in the first quarter, Justin Fields attempted a quarterback sneak on third-and-1, trying to gain the one yard needed for a first down. However, the Jets’ defense stopped him at the Chiefs’ 34-yard line, preventing him from moving forward.

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The officials initially ruled that Fields was down before losing the ball. However, the Jets challenged that decision, and a replay review overturned the call. The officials confirmed that Fields had fumbled, and Jets linebacker Demario Davis recovered the ball at the Chiefs’ 34-yard line, giving New York possession.

After the game, reporters asked Andy Reid about the failed quarterback sneak. Reid responded by pointing out that the media had wanted the Chiefs to try that play. He seemed to remind them that the team had followed their suggestion, but it did not work as expected.

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“You guys asked for it. We gave it to you. It didn’t work. How do you feel? … Those are hard to practice. We’ve got to make sure we get the snap down,” Andy Reid said after the game.

But things went wrong outside the field.

Chiefs analyst Seth Keysor did not like Reid’s response and shared his frustration on social media. He criticized the coach’s remarks, writing, “WOOF. This is some next level pettiness.”

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Robert Mays, host of The Athletic Football Show, also mocked Reid for his response. He pointed out that the media was not responsible for the failed play and wrote, “It’s clearly the media’s fault that Andy Reid’s team doesn’t have a way to get a yard when they need it.”

Now, after today’s concerns, Andy Reid might take time with Fields and make some serious decisions about Butker.