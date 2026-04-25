Andy Reid Continues Defensive Overhaul as Chiefs Draft RB Turned Edge Rusher On Day 2

After adding two vital defensive players on Day 1 of the 2026 NFL draft, the Kansas City Chiefs have continued to add more options on defense by selecting a running back who turned into an edge rusher in the second round. The Chiefs had an underperforming defensive year and have used the draft to add depth in each area of concern. Hence, as the team recorded only 35 sacks last season, head coach Andy Reid opted for an explosive edge at the 40th overall pick.

Kansas City picked up Oklahoma defensive lineman R. Mason Thomas, who always wanted to play as an NFL running back. Although when he reached high school, he fully transitioned to playing as an edge rusher, he didn’t forget his running back dreams.

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“I liked Ezekiel Elliott and Najee Harris. I liked the bigger running backs,” Thomas said before sharing how his experience at the running back position helped him become a better edge. “There’s a lot of acceleration and explosiveness for a running back, so that transferred over to defensive end.”

As highlighted by R Mason Thomas, his “acceleration and explosiveness” have certainly helped him excel as a defensive lineman, as he recorded 26 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles in the 2025 season. Thomas posted these numbers despite playing in 10 games due to injuries. And this year wasn’t a fluke with the Sooners’ edge logging 12.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries as a junior in 2024 after playing in all 13 games.

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With these numbers, the 21-year-old will have a legit chance to push for a starting role, as the edge has been a major area of concern for the Chiefs. The defense tied for the seventh-fewest in the league, while allowing conversions on 44% of third downs, ranking 29th overall. Simultaneously, Charles Omenihu left for the Washington Commanders in free agency, and Mike Danna was released.

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Hence, Thomas, with rookie Peter Woods, veterans Chris Jones and George Karlaftis, and rotational stars like Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Ashton Gillotte, will hope to help Kansas City return to the playoffs after missing the postseason with a 6-11 record.

As excitement around R Mason Thomas rises, there are questions raised about the “R” in the young edge rusher’s name, which, according to the 21-year-old, comes from a special family tradition.

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What does the “R” stand for in Chiefs rookie R Mason Thomas’ name?

After being drafted by a global franchise like the Kansas City Chiefs, questions were quickly raised about what the “R” in rookie edge rusher R Mason Thomas’ name stands for. Unfortunately for many fans who believed some special origin story for the letter, the 21-year-old had a simple explanation about its meaning.

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“It doesn’t stand for anything,” said Thomas in a September 2024 episode of The Ref 1400 podcast. “Some people put a period there [after the R]. My first name is R Mason. There’s a space in between the capital R and the capital M. My mom didn’t want me to be an R name, like Richard or Raymond. But on her side of the family, there are lot of R names. Her dad, her grandfather, my uncle, her brother, even his son’s name starts with an R. She didn’t want an R name, but she wanted to keep the R going, so she made it R Mason.”

The Chiefs addressed their pass rush concerns by drafting Oklahoma edge rusher R. Mason Thomas at 40th overall. The Chiefs addressed their pass rush concerns by drafting Oklahoma edge rusher R. Mason Thomas at 40th overall. His athleticism, rooted in his running back background, and strong college production make him a promising addition to a defense that recorded just 35 sacks last season.