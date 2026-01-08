Andy Reid Fires Coach In Attempt to Rebuild Staff After Receiving HC Requests For Chiefs’ Coordinators

After a disappointing season in 2025, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid finally seems to be calling the shots. Amid ongoing speculations surrounding a change in their offensive coordinator, analysts and fans alike have been making assumptions about who could replace Matt Nagy. And while Nagy still seems safe in Kansas City for now, fresh reports unveiled that the Chiefs recently decided to move on from their WRs coach, Connor Embree.

“The #Chiefs are moving on from WRs coach Connor Embree, source said. There may be other changes to Andy Reid’s staff, but this talented group will have a new coach in 2026,” insider Ian Rapoport reported.

This is a developing story!