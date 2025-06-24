Andy Reid Gets New Roster Headache After Chiefs Made 3 Moves On Friday

Do you remember when Jawaan Taylor looked like the perfect solution? Kansas City threw serious money at the former Jaguars tackle, ranking him third on PFR’s free agent list in 2023. Andy Reid and co. desperately needed someone to replace Andrew Wylie. Hence, they opened their wallets wide—four years, $80 million. And that too with a sneaky rolling guarantee structure.

Here’s where it gets messy: if Taylor remained on the roster past mid-March 2024, his $19.5 million salary for 2025 would become fully guaranteed. His 2023 performance didn’t thrill the Chie͏fs. However, cutting him after one season wasn’t realistic. Now, they’re paying big money for disappointing results. This season, he’s giving Andy Reid a new headache.

On Monday, NFL Rumors’ official page dropped a bombshell: “NFL RUMORS: #Chiefs OT Jawaan Taylor is not considered a lock to be the team’s starting right tackle in 2025 #ChiefsKingdom.” Two seasons of penalties and a rough Super Bowl showing have turned Kansas City’s right tackle spot into a serious question mark heading into next season.

The Chiefs’ offensive line meltdown in Super Bowl LIX against Philadelphia was the final straw. Unlike their previous Super Bowl loss, when injuries forced backup tackles into action, this time, Kansas City started its full offensive line. Yet the Eagles’ pass rush still dominated them.

What made it worse? Philly didn’t even need to blitz to make Patrick Mahom͏es͏’s life miserable, exposing just how badly the Chiefs’ protection had deteriorated.

Chiefs shuffle roster with three quick moves following minicamp

Kansas City didn’t waste any time adjusting the roster after wrapping up mandatory minicamp. On Friday, the Chiefs made several moves. They cut two recent signings and added a promising rookie center. The most notable cut was veteran guard Tremayne Anchrum, who lasted less than a month after signing on May 16.

The 26-year-old’s recent journey has been rocky. Seattle cut him before training camp last July, and he bounced between New Orleans and Houston. And now Kansas City has released him. For a former Rams seventh-round pick with just one start in 31 career games, the writing was probably on the wall.

USA Today via Reuters NFL, American Football Herren, USA Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders, September 15, 2019 Oakland, CA, USA Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid right instructs tight end Travis Kelce 87 against the Oakland Raiders during the fourth quarter at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports, 15.09.2019 13:14:11, 13366771, NPStrans, NFL, Oakland Coliseum, Kansas City Chiefs, Andy Reid, Travis Kelce, Oakland Raiders PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKylexTeradax 13366771

Tight end Kevin Foelsch didn’t last long—Kansas City waived him just ten days after signing him on June 11. Not even two weeks before getting the boot. The bright side? Rookie center Joey Lombard officially joined the roster. The South Dakota product impressed coaches during this week’s minicamp tryout. Moreover, his second shot with the team came after attending their post-draft rookie camp.

According to Chiefs Digest’s Matt Derrick, tight end Geor’Quarius Spivey “will soon fill” the remaining roster spot. Spivey, a former player for both Mississippi State and TCU, had a brief run with Kansas City during last year’s training camp before getting cut. His recent stint with the UFL’s Houston Roughnecks seems to have kept him sharp enough for another shot.

These moves show Kansas City’s ongoing push to build the right depth as they aim for another title.