Andy Reid Gives Latest Patrick Mahomes Injury Update After Chiefs QB Undergoes MRI

Chiefs might have won their game against the Jets with a 35-12 finish but also faced a major setback. During the game, they were hit by an injury scare for Patrick Mahomes, which could put their playoff hopes on hold.

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After the game, Mahomes underwent an MRI scan to check how badly he had hurt his right elbow. The scan did not show any major damage, according to sources who spoke to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Even Andy Reid gave a positive update on him.

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“It was more positive news than negative news on Patrick,” Reid said to the media on Monday. “It looks like it’s just a matter of [getting] some rehabbing in there and getting rid of some of the soreness. We’ll just see where it goes from there. He’s in good spirits.”

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Mahomes hurt his right elbow in the second quarter while trying to throw a pass against the Jets. David Bailey hit his throwing arm, while Will McDonald IV and Darrell Jackson Jr. also hit him during the play. He showed signs of pain after falling to the ground, which raised concerns about his injury.

However, Mahomes was able to move his elbow and throw a few practice passes on the sidelines. He then returned to the game and continued playing without missing any offensive plays.

After the game, he explained the reason behind continuing to play the game.

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“If I’m able to play, I’m going to play,” Mahomes said after the game. “That’s part of the game. It scares you in moments when you get some pains in certain areas of your body. Obviously, it didn’t feel great, but I was able to kind of get it worked on a little bit, especially at halftime.”

Despite hurting his elbow, Patrick Mahomes still played well against the Jets. He completed 23 of his 31 passes for 242 yards and threw two touchdown passes.

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However, he also fumbled the ball twice, which reduced his fantasy football score. Even so, he finished with 16.5 fantasy points, ranking as the 12th-best quarterback in Week 9.

Now, his return will depend on his health progress. Losing Mahomes is not an option for the team after what happened last year.

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Patrick Mahomes injured his left knee late in the Chiefs’ 16-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on December 14. His knee twisted awkwardly when he tried to extend a play, and Chargers defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand brought him down.

An MRI scan confirmed that Mahomes had torn his ACL. NFL reporter Ian Rapoport later reported that he had also torn his LCL. Mahomes underwent surgery on December 15, which ended his 2025 season. His absence was a major setback for the Chiefs, who finished the season with just six wins and failed to reach the playoffs.

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Along with Mahomes’ recovery, teams are also planning to bring in major helping hands for him.

Patrick Mahomes can get a helping hand

The Kansas City Chiefs might add a receiver who can make big plays and catch long passes for Patrick Mahomes. With the trade deadline coming on Tuesday, the team is reportedly interested in acquiring Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. This interest has become more important because Xavier Worthy is dealing with another hamstring injury, raising doubts about his availability.

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According to Ian Rapoport of ESPN and NFL Network, the Chiefs have wanted to sign Thomas Jr. for quite some time. They were already interested in him last year.

“The Kansas City Chiefs, they have been interested in Brian Thomas Jr. for some time, even going back to last year,” Rapoport said. “It feels like a matter of when, not if. We just don’t know if that’s something that’s going to happen this season or maybe in the offseason.”

If the Chiefs trade for Brian Thomas Jr. before the deadline, Patrick Mahomes could get a new receiver who can help the team make big plays for the rest of the season. Kansas City has struggled to find someone who can consistently catch long passes since Tyquan Thornton injured his ankle in Week 4.

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On top of that, with a 6-2 record, the team needs solid players to strengthen their playoff run this season. So, let’s wait and see how things turn out for them.