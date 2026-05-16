Andy Reid Keeps KC Tradition Alive by Showing Up for Brittany Mahomes’ $325M Venture

Kansas City is buzzing, but not just for its thrilling sports scene. QB Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, co-owners of the Kansas City Current, recently saw their team defeat the Houston Dash 3-0 in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) on May 15. And Chiefs HC Andy Reid was in attendance to complete a mandatory ritual for the soccer team.

Affectionately known as “Big Red,” Reid leaned into the soccer team’s colors. For this, the club rebranded him as “Big Teal” for the evening. He wore a teal Hawaiian shirt while pumping up the crowd with the infamous “KC Baby” chants for the Current.

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The “KC Baby” chant is a traditional pre-match ritual that takes place right before kickoff at every Current home game. The designated guest counts down the stadium crowd, and right before the opening whistle blows, everyone in attendance shouts “KC BABY!” to ignite the stadium energy.

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Co-founded by Brittany Mahomes in 2021, the Kansas City Current is now valued at $325 million. It is also the second-most valuable franchise in the NWSL after Angel City FC. Chiefs’ star QB Patrick Mahomes later joined the ownership group in 2023. And now the couple runs the team alongside lead owners Angie and Chris Long.

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Under their leadership, the KC Current has grown popular as these traditions involving standout sporting personalities like Andy Reid garner a lot of attention. But for Reid, this wasn’t the first time he led the “KC Baby” chants at the CPKC Stadium. He first did this in June 2024 during a match between the KC Current and the Seattle Reign, which the Current won 5-2.

Some might believe that Reid’s loyalty lies with soccer after his football, but that is not true. Earlier this year, in March, fans saw the Chiefs’ head coach courtside at the Big 12 game between BYU and the Houston Cougars. Reid graduated from Brigham Young University (BYU) and has supported the team on multiple occasions.

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So, during the offseason, the Chiefs’ HC enjoys his time watching other sports. However, amid that, Reid has major issues to tackle in the 2026 NFL season. And that starts with the uncertainty around their star QB.

Andy Reid provides an update on Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes suffered a season-ending torn ACL and LCL in his left knee on December 14, 2025. It was during a Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Following his injury, the Chiefs collapsed entirely, losing their final three games of the season. They ended the season with a 6-11 record. And many felt the absence of Patrick Mahomes severely affected the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2025 season.

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The potential recovery timeline for Mahomes’ injury was around nine months, which aligns with the Week 1 game against the Denver Broncos on September 14. Even the three-time Super Bowl winner had his eyes set on that clash. “I wanna be ready for Week 1,” Mahomes said earlier this year. “That’s my goal… to play in that Week 1 and have no restrictions.”

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However, the Chiefs’ coaching staff appears hesitant to rush their star quarterback’s return.

“He’s making progress, but you don’t know,” said HC Andy Reid on NFL Network. “That’s the reality of it. You’re not going to put the player in a position where he can’t tend to himself on the football field.”

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As things stand, Patrick Mahomes is gradually making progress, and Reid wishes for that to happen. The Chiefs’ general manager, Brett Veach, recently confirmed that Mahomes is way ahead of schedule. Not just that, he is also working out at the team facility daily before Organized Team Activities (OTAs), which are scheduled from May 26-28 and June 1-3.

Reid & Co. still has around three months to assess Mahomes’ condition for the 2026 NFL season. Only time will tell whether he regains complete fitness.