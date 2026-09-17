Andy Reid Loses Key Defender to IR Ahead of Chiefs’ Week 2 Clash With Colts

Though the start of the season came in the form of a dominant 31-10 win for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Denver Broncos, they have been cursed with injuries this season, losing yet another player ahead of Week 2.

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“Chiefs LB Cooper McDonald will be placed on IR due to a knee injury he suffered during Monday night’s win over the Broncos,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on X. “He is expected to return this season. McDonald is a former UDFA who made the team in 2025 and has become a locker-room favorite.”

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The Chiefs’ head coach, Andy Reid, announced the update as well, further clarifying that he’s got a “four-week window” and the team will see his progression after that period ends. McDonald played limited snaps and ended the game early with only one assisted tackle.

McDonald was injured covering a kickoff after Patrick Mahomes scored on a rushing TD following Delane’s turnover. He was seen walking himself off the gridiron after the incident, being evaluated by the Chiefs’ medical staff. Though the Chiefs initially listed the second-year linebacker as ‘questionable,’ the status changed as the game ended.

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McDonald signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted rookie after appearing for a rookie mini camp as a tryout player in May 2025, with 60 total rookies participating in the mini camp.

Reid then praised the team’s scouting. McMullen noted McDonald stood out alongside safety Major Williams and WR Jimmy Holiday, earning a contract. McDonald signed a three-year, $2.85 million contract, with a salary cap hit of $575,353.

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“The 6-foot-2, 235-pound McDonald tallied 25 tackles, four tackles-for-loss, three sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defensed in nine games for TCU last season,” McMullen wrote about McDonald.

McDonald became a vital part of the special teams after signing for the Chiefs, appearing in all 17 games for the team, while also becoming a starter in one of them. He had 25 combined tackles, including 289 special teams snaps and 57 defensive snaps. Earlier this offseason, he said he talked to his family about feeling “no pressure” during his rookie season.

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Coming into this season, McDonald talked about how excited he was for the “opportunity at hand,” further emphasizing on “physicality” being a great part of his game.

Though McDonald’s absence will be felt by the team, the Chiefs are already working on replacements for him and dealing with other injuries as well.

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Andy Reid has to deal with more injuries amid Cooper McDonald getting hurt

While McDonald is a team favorite and someone defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo would want to see healthy soon – even praising him as “a really good find” – the Chiefs are also dealing with several other injuries.

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Not only McDonald, but rookie Delane also got injured in the first game. He aggravated his right shoulder injury three snaps into Monday’s game, though he passed the tests and can return for Week 2. The Chiefs, though, also signed fullback Ben VanSumeren from the practice squad. VanSumeren is a converted linebacker and could offer a few special teams snaps.

Offensive tackle Josh Simmons is still out due to a back injury, with fans constantly searching for updates. Also, safety Chamarri Conner is not practicing with the team yet, although Reid said both of these players are “making progress.”

“Yeah, man. Jack (Cochrane) has been one of those guys that’s been with us,” veteran linebacker Nick Bolton said. “He’s played every single position. WILL, MIKE, BUCK, and SAM. So full confidence in that guy. He knows the scheme in and out. He’s gonna help us out. But yeah, this next man up entirely. Hopefully, we get Coop back as soon as we can. But I got full confidence in Jack to go out there and do his job.”

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Bolton thinks Jack could also be a potential backup for McDonald. McDonald mentioned Bolton earlier, saying he sat beside him while watching films and asked him questions, noting that Bolton “always has an answer” for him.

With McDonald gone, the Chiefs still have options. Although McDonald was already ahead at reading the defensive schemes of the team, it will take time for another linebacker to get used to the starter’s strategies.

The Chiefs will face the Colts in a Sunday Night Football game on Sunday, September 20.