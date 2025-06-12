Andy Reid Pays Emotional Tribute After Sudden Chiefs Retirement of ‘Mr. Missouri’

The Chiefs’ year began with a crushing blow in February of SB LIX, shattering their dream of a historic three-peat—a feat never achieved in league history. As if the loss of Lombardi wasn’t enough, a few months later, they lost a locker room presence. In a quiet yet gratitude-filled statement, the team acknowledged his departure: “Thank you for helping us make our special teams extra special.” For Chiefs fans, the coaches have always been the architects of their success, the steady hands guiding every record-breaking season. Yet just days before the grueling grind of mandatory minicamp, he walked away. His legacy, woven into the fabric of Kansas City’s golden era, now hangs in the air.

Before stepping into the NFL, Andy Hill made history at the University of Missouri. Hill played wide receiver at Mizzou for four seasons in the 1980s before transitioning into coaching. His coaching journey began as a volunteer graduate assistant at SMU after graduation. The list of accolades runs long. Hill spent 24 seasons with the Tigers, becoming the longest-serving coach in the program’s history. His deep knowledge of the game and sharp instincts made him a foundational piece for Missouri football. In 2020, he brought that same drive to Kansas City, joining the Chiefs as their Assistant Special Teams Coach.

The franchise officially announced Hill’s retirement alongside punter Dustin Colquitt. “Hill served as the Assistant Special Teams Coach for the Kansas City Chiefs from the 2020 season through the 2024 season. During his tenure, he contributed to two Super Bowl wins and four total Super Bowl appearances,” the team shared in a statement. His role in shaping the Chiefs’ special teams was instrumental in their championship runs.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Head coach Andy Reid paid his respects in a heartfelt tribute. In a post on X by Charles Goldman, Reid’s sentiments echoed: “Andy retired to golf, fish, and hunt. He did a great job when he was here. He’s really ‘Mr. Missouri’ . . . He knows everybody. . . We’ll miss him. . .” Reid’s words reflected the deep respect Hill earned within the organization.

AD

Hills put a full stop to this chapter of his life with an eloquent message on social media, “Thank you, Chiefs. Coach Andy Reid, Dave Toub and the wonderful coaches and players that I was honored to be a small part of such a class organization. Top to bottom, the best in the NFL! Our family says THANK YOU!”

The bond between Hill and the Chiefs’ staff goes back decades. Hill and Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub go back to the 1990s at Missouri. At the time, Toub was helping finish Hill’s basement for some extra money. “So far, so good,” Hill joked from that same basement in 2020 during a Zoom call after his Chiefs hiring. Hill’s coaching journey began in 1992 as a graduate assistant at SMU. He later took on a head coaching role at Hutchinson Community College before cementing his name at Missouri between 1996 and 2020.

But now Hills has not only left behind decade-long friendships and memories but also a rather important post. The role of being Reid’s trusted left arm.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who’s going to be Andy Reid’s next lieutenant?

Andy Hill’s departure signaled more than just retirement. It opened the door for change within the Chiefs’ staff. Kansas City quickly promoted from within, moving Porter Ellett into the assistant special teams coach role under Dave Toub. Ellett had been the assistant running backs coach and was one of Reid’s most trusted aides. His path from BYU to Wall Street and then to Reid’s sideline has been well documented. His new assignment could mean Reid is grooming him for something bigger.

To replace Ellett, the Chiefs turned to a familiar face. Mark DeLeone, who was part of Kansas City’s staff from 2013 to 2018, returned after a season with the Ravens. His new role is key to maintaining consistency on offense. DeLeone knows the system and the expectations. Reid’s decision to bring him back reflects the value of continuity, especially when working around Patrick Mahomes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Andy Reid remains firmly in control, and there is no rush from ownership to change that. Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt made that clear when he said, “I’m sure he’ll share it with me before he shares it with everyone else.” While Reid’s timeline remains his own, internal adjustments suggest Kansas City is preparing for long-term stability beyond just 2025.

Hill’s final act was not an exit but a seamless transition. Ellett and DeLeone now carry parts of his playbook and philosophy. The torch has been passed in classic Reid fashion. The Chiefs keep moving forward, with Hill’s impact woven into their culture. His story ended not in the spotlight, but in quiet excellence.