Andy Reid Puts Gardner Minshew on Career Alert With Patrick Mahomes’ Injured

Amid their star player, Patrick Mahomes‘ season-ending injury, the Kansas City Chiefs are putting Gardner Minshew to the test. While fans are still looking for a reason to build faith in the new starter, the team’s head coach, Andy Reid, sees the situation as a career-building opportunity for Minshew.

“He has an opportunity, and he wants to do well,” HC Andy Reid said, as reported by Insider Charles Goldman. “It’s great for him, career-wise, whether it’s here or somewhere else.”

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 15 game on December 14, 2025, saw their star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, suffer a torn ACL in his left knee during a 16-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, ruling him out for the rest of the season. The defeat also ended Kansas City’s playoff hopes for the season. The injury occurred in the final minutes of the game while Mahomes was being tackled after attempting to throw the ball away, forcing him out of the contest and into the medical tent.

After the injury, Mahomes was substituted by backup QB Gardner Minshew. He had a decent start, completing a few passes but also threw an interception that sealed their loss.

The Chiefs quickly addressed the quarterback situation. Head coach Andy Reid announced that Gardner Minshew would be the starting quarterback for the rest of the 2025 season. Minshew, who was on a one-year contract as the designated backup, has NFL starting experience from previous stints with Jacksonville, Indianapolis, and Las Vegas, giving Kansas City a steady veteran to lead the offense.

Gardner Minshew could be a real asset for the Chiefs because of his past starting experience and solid 2024 numbers. In 2024 (with the Raiders), Minshew played in 10 games, completing 203 of 306 passes for 2,013 yards, with 9 touchdowns, even though he also had 10 interceptions.

Gardner Minshew remains optimistic ahead of Week 16 following Patrick Mahomes’ concerning injury

Patrick Mahomes’ sudden exit with a season-ending knee injury has been a major blow to the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes received some words of encouragement from veterans including Tom Brady who had suffered the same injury back in 2008. Mahomes’ absence not only stopped the Chiefs’ march toward the postseason but also left a huge leadership gap on offense just before a crucial Week 16 game. While the circumstances are unfortunate, Minshew remains optimistic about the challenge ahead.

“Quick turnaround from a very emotional game and obviously situation with Pat, situation with our team’s playoff picture,” Minshew said, as reported by The Sporting News. “But you know what? You are where you’re at, and we got to turn this thing around and go get a win this week. So that’s where we are.”

This season also marks a rare downturn in a decade of success for the Chiefs. Kansas City failed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2014, ending a run of ten consecutive postseason appearances and nine straight AFC West division titles. However, it remains to be seen if Minshew makes the best out of the opportunity that he has ahead of the clash against the Tennessee Titans.