Andy Reid Shares Update On Travis Kelce’s Ankle & Chiefs’ Injuries After Chargers Game

The Kansas City Chiefs had plenty to be hyped about entering Week 6. They were undefeated and set to face a winless team in the Los Angeles Chargers. While the result was as expected, with Patrick Mahomes & Co. dominating their AFC West rivals in a 22-6 triumph, there were a few injury scares that might have made time stop for Chiefs fans. But barring one concern, it was a case of all’s well that ends well, as HC Andy Reid shared post-game.

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“As far as the injuries go, Jaylon Moore has a concussion,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid updated in the post-game presser (via Kansas City Chiefs on YouTube). “That’s the one that probably stands out the most there. (Travis) Kelce tweaked his ankle there; continued to play. He might be a little sore tomorrow, but he did a nice job tonight. Then the rest of that, everybody worked out. I mean, (Jalen) Royals went in to be checked for a concussion, but he was good there. And then Kingsley (Suamataia) got kicked in the calf, but he should be okay.”

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Kelce was the biggest name in the injury updates. The four-time first-team All-Pro tight end suffered a right ankle injury in the first quarter after he bent his foot from an awkward angle on a tackle. Kelce went on to be examined by the medical staff on the sideline while walking with a slight limp, with Kansas City Star reporter Sam McDowell saying that Kelce was “feeling it.”

Former NFL team doctor David Chao explained Kelce’s injury in an X post, writing, “By video, mild right high eversion ankle sprain. Possible to tape and return.”

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Dr. Chao wasn’t wrong about the analysis, as Kelce returned for the Chiefs’ second offensive possession. For now, Kelce has not been sidelined for the Week 7 game.

Moore was in concussion protocol during the game and an hour later, the Chiefs downgraded him to Out. Per PFF, Moore had recorded a QB hit and a pair of pressures in 31 snaps before being out of the game, with Joshua Ezeudu taking his place for the rest of the game.

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As for Suamataia, while he was in immense pain in the second half, he returned and got the highest preliminary pass block grade in his team.

Whilst there were a few scares, overall, the Chiefs have gotten away with a win without any serious injuries, which would’ve further hindered their injury list. The Chiefs were already compromised at wide receiver, with Rashee Rice out due to a hamstring injury. Offensive tackle Josh Simmons has long not seen the daylight of a Chiefs game since the start of the season and continues to battle his lower back injury.

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Amid such a situation, franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave a bittersweet update on his knee injury sustained last season.

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Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are, without a doubt, two of the biggest names on the Chiefs roster right now. Even a small injury scare or discomfort to either of them makes the team and fans worry.

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While Kelce walked off his ankle injury in the game, Mahomes talked about his improvement after returning from an ACL and LCL tear this season, saying that he “felt better physically” after the early bye week, which was Week 5 for the Chiefs, but “there’s still some burst” that he’s missing, which he’ll continue to work on.

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While the Chiefs tackle offensive depth issues, the three-time Super Bowl winner also credited general manager Brett Veach for making sharp moves on the offensive, with injuries keeping Simmons and now Moore out.

“I think guys have done a great job all year,” Mahomes said after the game, “just being able to be available and be ready. I thought in training camp and at the end of training camp into the regular season that Veach did a great job of bringing in a lot of competition. Guys are ready to step up when their number is called.”

The Chiefs acquired Ezeudu in a trade with the New York Giants, while also signing rookie UDFA offensive tackle Kahlil Benson after a rookie minicamp tryout. So far, the Chiefs are performing impressively given their injury list.

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Now 5-0, the Chiefs will hit the road to face the Seattle Seahawks, which is 3-3 heading into Week 7.