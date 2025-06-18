Andy Reid Takes New TE Decision at Minicamp Amid Travis Kelce’s Rapid Decline in Stock at Chiefs

Travis Kelce swears he didn’t get enough confetti in his hair last season—that’s why he’s back for 2025. Chiefs’ star TE could’ve ridden off into the sunset after last season’s tough Super Bowl loss to Philly, where even fans noticed Father Time starting to tug at his jersey. The wear and tear was showing, and even Kelce admitted the grind was tougher than ever. But the future Hall of Famer couldn’t walk away, not yet. Kansas City welcomed him back. But Andy Reid perhaps isn’t sentimental when it comes to roster building. The Chiefs know better than to bank on legacy alone.

While Kelce’s locker stays open, Reid’s already working behind the scenes to future-proof the roster. And this week’s minicamp? It looks like the TE room might look a little different soon. So, what’s the latest from Kansas City? As per SleeperChiefs X account, “The Chiefs worked out 4 tryout players on the first day on mandatory minicamp.” And among these four, one was the tight end!

Yes, the Chiefs brought in four tryout players on Tuesday, but all eyes were on TE Geor’Quarius Spivey – a familiar face fighting for another shot. This marks his third tryout with Kansas City after bouncing between TCU, the UFL’s Houston Roughnecks, and brief preseason action last year. At 6’5”, 245 lbs, he’s exactly the kind of raw talent Reid loves to develop.

With backup TEs Jake Briningstool and Tre Watson nursing injuries – and Jared Wiley still recovering from last year’s ACL tear – the Chiefs are digging deep for solutions. Spivey’s 2024 was all about grinding for another shot. After the Chiefs cut him following training camp, he landed with the UFL’s Houston Roughnecks this spring – and quietly put together a solid resume. The 6’5″ target hauled in 7 catches for 65 yards (13 targets) across the UFL season, showing flashes of the athleticism that first caught Kansas City’s eye.

His best outing? A 3-catch, 32-yard game against Birmingham, where he moved the chains twice. Not eye-popping numbers, but enough to prove he could contribute in a pro offense. The Chiefs noticed – they’d already seen his potential last preseason when he snagged a 7-yard catch in limited action. Now, with their TE depth chart banged up, they’re giving the 24-year-old another look. Because Andy Reid knows even legends like Kelce need reliable backups.

Travis Kelce’s new reality is on the table!

That confetti-fueled comeback speech? It came with an unspoken truth. Travis Kelce arguably isn’t the same force he once was. The numbers paint a clear picture: last season’s 823 yards were his fewest since his rookie year. And his career-worst 8.5 yards per catch screamed ‘possession receiver,’ not the YAC monster who used to terrify defenses. Once a lock for top-10 player rankings, he tumbled to No. 96 on Pete Prisco’s 2025 list—behind TEs like Brock Bowers and Trey McBride. Even his three touchdowns tied his lowest mark in his NFL career.

But here’s what the stats don’t show: Kelce remains the Chiefs’ offensive heartbeat. No receiver not named Tyreek Hill has led Kansas City in yards since 2015. And last year, Kelce still topped the team by 185 yards despite the drop-off. Watch the film: his route IQ is sharper than ever, and Mahomes still defaults to him when plays break down. That 3rd-and-8 conversion against Buffalo in the playoffs? Pure Kelce, using veteran savvy to find the soft spot.

via Imago December 25, 2024, Pittsburgh, Pa, USA: December 25, 2024: Travis Kelce 87 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Kansas City Chiefs at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20241225_zsa_a234_544 Copyright: xAMGx

The real issue isn’t Kelce’s value; it’s his shelf life. At 36 this season, his body arguably can’t handle 1,200-yard workloads anymore. He played through a nagging knee injury in 2024, and his separation speed dipped noticeably. Kelce’s new role might look different—fewer deep crossers, more quick outs. But his leadership is irreplaceable. When rookie WR Xavier Worthy struggled with drops in OTAs, Kelce pulled him aside for extra reps. That’s the intangible Reid cares about. The Chiefs don’t need 2018 Kelce to three-peat. They need 2025 Kelce to be just enough of a problem that defenses can’t key on Rice or Worthy.

So yes, the decline is real. But so is the upside: a motivated Kelce, playing smarter, with Reid scheming ways to maximize his fading explosiveness. The tryouts aren’t about replacing a legend. They’re about giving him one last shot to ride into the sunset—confetti included.