Andy Reid’s Influence Returns to Packers After Matt LaFleur Added 15 Coaching Interns

Some guys spend their entire careers chasing the perfect scouting gig, but Dan Zegers has been quietly building one of the most solid resumes in NFL personnel management. The man’s been grinding in front offices across the league for over two decades, and now he’s making a move that brings everything full circle.

Zegers currently holds down the Midwest Area Scout and Personnel Coordinator role with the Cleveland Browns, a position he’s held since January 2018. Before that, he spent five years with the Kansas City Chiefs as their College Scouting Coordinator and Player Personnel Assistant, helping build the foundation of what would become a championship team. His journey started way back in Green Bay, where he put in nine years as a Scouting Assistant and Equipment Assistant with the Packers from 2004 to 2013. But now it’s time to go back to the roots again, and this next chapter could be his biggest yet.

Wednesday brought some major news for Green Bay when Rob Demovsky dropped the announcement: “Packers bringing Dan Zegers home. @DePereHS.” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson confirmed that the Packers have officially hired Zegers, who just wrapped up his tenure as the Cleveland Browns’ Midwest area scout through the 2025 draft. The move creates an interesting dynamic since Joe Hueber currently handles the Midwest region for Green Bay after taking over in 2024, leaving everyone wondering exactly what role Zegers will fill.

This homecoming makes perfect sense when you look at Zegers’ roots. According to his LinkedIn, he got his NFL start right there in Green Bay as an equipment assistant and scouting assistant while working at De Pere High School, just seven miles from Lambeau Field. He also had connections to St. Norbert College, which sits five miles from Lambeau and hosted Packers training camp from 1957 to 2020 before the team moved everything back to their own facilities.

After grinding for a decade in Green Bay, Zegers jumped to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013 as their player personnel assistant, eventually earning a promotion to college scouting coordinator. We can say that Andy Reid had an influence on his homecoming since he was a scout for the Chiefs for a long time. His track record speaks for itself—he’s been instrumental in finding talent like cornerback Greg Newsome II, Pro Bowl linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and most recently Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham, who went fifth overall in the draft.

The real story isn’t just one familiar face returning — it’s Green Bay building an entire coaching pipeline that could reshape their future. While the Dan Zegers homecoming grabbed headlines, the Packers quietly made an even bigger move by adding 15 new coaching interns through the NFL’s diversity fellowship program.

LaFleur brings back familiar faces alongside Dan Zegers

The Green Bay Packers just made a massive investment in their coaching future, bringing in 15 new coaches through the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program. Matt LaFleur announced the move, which is all about creating pathways for minority coaches to break into full-time NFL positions by letting them observe and participate in offseason workouts and minicamps.

The defensive side of the ball got some serious star power with former Packers safeties Morgan Burnett and Nick Collins joining the mix. Burnett is currently coaching at Walton High School in Georgia, while Collins is working at Bethune-Cookman. They’re joined by former NFL defensive lineman Jason Hatcher, who had solid runs with Dallas and Washington, plus Asa Jackson from Cal Poly, Josh Jones from the San Antonio Brahmas in the UFL, Larry Knight from Arkansas State, and Shea Pitts from UCLA. The Pitts connection runs deep in Green Bay history too, with his father, Ron, and grandfather, Elijah, both suiting up for the Packers back in the day.

via Imago Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

On offense, the Packers are bringing in Ryan Alexander from LSU, Jeff Beckles, Mike Brown from Notre Dame, Caleb Moore from Arizona, and Grant Newsome from Michigan. The strength and conditioning staff is adding Ike Brown from LSU, Leo Liu from Washington University in St. Louis, and Gary Wilkins to round out the group.

This fellowship program has serious potential for Green Bay. They’ve already converted four previous Bill Walsh interns into full-time coaching positions over the past two seasons: Anthony Perkins, Myles White, Cory Harkey, and Jeremiah Kolone. With this coaching influx plus Dan Zegers back in the fold, the Packers are clearly building something special. Whether all this behind-the-scenes investment translates to on-field success remains to be seen, but they’re definitely stacking the deck for long-term development.