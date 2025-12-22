Andy Reid’s Puzzling Moves Against Titans Raises Concerns as Chiefs HC Makes Retirement Decision

Essentials Inside The Story Andy Reid faces scrutiny as Chiefs collapse despite his confirmed return

Chiefs eliminated early, offensive struggles intensify after Titans loss

Veteran-first approach, coordinator uncertainty deepen rebuild questions

While the Chiefs were already out of playoff contention before the Titans game, they were still expected to give it their all. For some people, though, the play calls from the evening told a different story. They’d already lost Patrick Mahomes, and to top that, they lost 26-9 to the then 2-12 Tennessee Titans. Many have singled out head coach Andy Reid’s decisions for the performance during the ongoing season.

One of the biggest issues with the offensive play calling is their running game. In Week 16, during the opening drive of the game, the running angles were wrong, closing out the potential scoring on the first play. The issues ran deeper than injuries, with flawed early-drive run design once again exposing the Chiefs’ offensive play-calling.

Even with the postseason already out of reach, Andy Reid stuck to experience over experimentation. Veterans like Mike Edwards continued to see more snaps than younger options, while rookies barely featured, leaving questions about why Kansas City chose familiarity over development in a lost season.

Both Reid and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy’s play calling were not only puzzling but also questionable. Throughout the game, the Chiefs covered only 133 yards in 43 plays, which comes to an average of 3.09 yards per play. It is quite low compared to their season average of around 4.2 yards per rush. It does not end there. Kansas City converted only one of its nine third downs, and its 3rd choice QB, Chris Oladokun, was sacked on four different occasions.

For Kansas City, the numbers painted a bleak picture that went beyond one bad afternoon. Poor execution, conservative decisions, and a stagnant offense turned mounting criticism into a larger conversation about the future of Reid at the franchise. Naturally, that spotlight has begun to settle on the man at the center of it all.

Andy Reid won’t leave the Kansas City Chiefs

Even though his dynasty came crashing down during the 2025 season, Reid is not ready to leave the Kansas City Chiefs. The 67-year-old will hold off on his retirement for another year and will return in 2026.

“Legendary coach Andy Reid isn’t getting fired, and people who know Reid well say he has given no indications he’ll walk away at age 67,” reported Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Sunday, via NFL+: The Insider. “For the first time in years, he’ll finally have a full offseason to recharge.”

To be exact, it was 2014 when he had a full offseason to recharge. This is the first season under his charge that the Chiefs will finish below a .500 record. But Reid is not losing hope, and he is still holding on to his optimism.

“Nobody likes to lose in this business,” said Andy Reid. “But my hat goes off for the guys that put together all these years. That’s part of it. We can learn from it and need to do that going forward. Sometimes a good kick in the tail there helps you, coaches and players.”

Following the confirmation of his coaching job, he may need to make multiple changes in the upcoming season. First, the offensive coordinator, Matt Nagy, has not signed an extension during the pre-season, so the Chiefs may need to go for OC hunting during the post-season. Second, Travis Kelce’s future looks uncertain after going through the worst season of his career. Former NFL star even suggested that he be retired. Lastly, there is an ongoing QB crisis for the Chiefs. After Mahomes‘ ACL injury in Week 15, backup quarterback Gardner Minshew II also suffered an ACL tear in Week 16. Looks like a major rebuilding awaits them in 2026.

The Chiefs will face the already qualified 12-3 Denver Broncos in Week 17. After all the offensive calls in the last few games, the coaching staff will look to redeem itself. It will be interesting to see how Andy Reid handles the offensive play-calling.