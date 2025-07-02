Andy Reid’s Weapon Shares Tom Brady Regret as Chiefs DE Threatens Young NFL QBs

In 2022, a year before walking away from the Bucs, the G.O.A.T. was busy solidifying his name deeper into NFL lore while a rival had him locked in his headlights. In 2021, Tom Brady set the season record for completions while leading the league in passing yards (5,316) and touchdowns (43), his career-best. Now, the calendar reads 2025, his absence lingers like an echo in everyone’s memories. Though he retired “for good” in 2023 after 23 seasons, the locker room and the entire league are pouring out the legend’s stories and memories. Fans mourned his departure, but one rival then-rookie from the Andy Reid camp remained haunted by the ghost of Brady’s greatness, serving as a bitter reminder.

Wondering who in the league is bringing up Tom Brady again? It’s none other than Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis III. He recently appeared on the Speak podcast, a clip of which was shared on X titled, “@TheGK3 gives us his sack list & talks about wanting to sack Tom Brady his rookie year.” George took a nostalgic look back at his rookie season at the Chiefs, one that stands out especially since it was Brady’s final year in the league.

George said, “Yeah, I mean, for me, my rookie year, we played Tampa Bay, and that was Tom Brady’s last year, and I really wanted to get him, more than anything. I didn’t. And Tom Brady was the one guy that I really, really, really wanted to get.” Brady escaped that sack, but the moment stuck with Karlaftis. Of course, Tom Brady’s over 500-plus career sacks must have motivated the Chiefs’ defensive end. But he wasn’t lucky that day! And now, the fear of TB12’s greatness still remains with him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

So, he more than made up for it later. George Karlaftis posted a career-best 10.5 sacks in the 2023 season with Kansas City. He has even recorded 32.5 sacks, including the postseason, and 208 pressures in the league. And now, he has his eyes on younger, mobile quarterbacks. Andy Reid’s player explained his mindset by saying people don’t ask how you got the sack, just how many you have. He wants to take down quarterbacks who can escape pressure.

In the interview, he also added, “But, you know, you always want to sack those quarterbacks that are pretty elusive. They can move with their feet. You know, I’ve gotten Josh, I’ve gotten Lamar, you know, they could take Daniels.” With stats and hunger like that, Karlaftis is shaping up to be a top-tier DE. His teammates are ready, too. After all, head coach Andy Reid now commands a roster with serious power, especially for the tight end role.

Andy Reid is cool as a cucumber with the Chiefs’ depth chart

After naming George Karlaftis for defense, Andy Reid named offensive superstar Travis Kelce on the depth chart. The TE is coming back for his 13th season, brushing aside retirement rumors and the chatter about his weight. Reports claimed Kelce had dropped up to 25 pounds in the offseason, sparking concerns across the league. But at minicamp, Kelce shut that down. He told reporters, “Don’t believe all you read on the internet,” while admitting he was “down some weight.” However, he never gave a number.

Head coach Andy Reid isn’t buying into the panic either. “Yeah, I’m not really feeling that,” Reid said. “It would be similar to last year, I would imagine, as it goes. He’s (Kelce) in great shape right now, so I think he’s looking forward to getting going.” Reid’s confidence is backed by reps. In 2024, Kelce played over 84% of offensive snaps, recording 823 yards in 16 games. For a 35-year-old tight end, that’s elite usage.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, Reid isn’t blind to Father Time. He knows what’s coming, even if Kelce doesn’t. “Listen, I always watch him,” Reid said. “I always keep an eye on him. I know he’s getting older. He doesn’t know he’s getting older, but I do, so I can be the bad guy in some cases there if needed.” That “bad guy” label isn’t just talk. Reid is already managing Kelce’s practice workload more carefully.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Teammates have noticed. By easing up on Kelce’s extra reps, Reid is helping him stay sharp. The goal is clear: keep him fresh without cutting back his impact. That matters with the Chiefs facing the Chargers in the season opener on September 5. Kelce is still the go-to weapon, and they need him firing early.

Reid added, “But if I think it’s catching up to him a little bit, I’ll pull off and put him where he needs to be. Other than that, he hasn’t shown me any of that yet.” For now, it’s full speed ahead. Even with his age and looming retirement talk, Kelce looks locked in. His offseason work in Florida and the weight drop might be his secret weapon heading into another big year. And for George Karlaftis, as he earlier said, Reid and team, “demand your best every single day.” So, it’s safer to admit that each and every player on the roster is working hard for revenge.