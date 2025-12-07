Anger Mounts Against NFL RedZone as America Faces Major Broadcasting Issue During Scott Hanson’s NFL Week 14 Coverage

Playoff stakes, weather challenges, and a whole lot of prime December football. Those were the expectations for America tuning into Week 14 Sunday. But as people tuned into NFL RedZone, the broadcast took an unexpected turn with a long stretch of static noise.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Just a short while into the broadcast, the video switched to the Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, and the host, Scott Hanson, got cut off mid commentary. As the high pitch static took over, Hanson seemed unaware of the issue as he kept talking.

For a very short time, the audio seemed to have been fixed, but it broke off again. The RedZone team was finally able to fix the audio after that, but the damage was already done. This marks the latest in a stream of complaints the masses have for one of the biggest football broadcasts.

ADVERTISEMENT

RedZone also recently raised eyebrows by introducing advertisements on the show. Now, this latest glitch became a cause of major frustration, and the viewers weren’t having it. Users flooded social media with their complaints, jokes, and a whole lot of memes directed at the mishap.

ADVERTISEMENT

Viewers frustrated with Scott Hanson’s NFL RedZone

Millions took to X, first to check if it was just an issue or something everyone was facing. Once it was clear that it’s a broadcast issue, the viewers lost no time taking swings at Scott Hanson and the RedZone.

“Send help to @ScottHanson. The audio is off the rails hissing for the NFL Red Zone broadcast? Or is it just me?” wrote one user, wondering what went wrong with Sunday’s broadcast. Another dropped a request to get it fixed fast, expressing their discontent to experience this after a work day. “@NfL #nflredzone @verizonefios Redzone is all Static. Please fix ASAP. Bummer after working all morning to come home to an unwatchable channel.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Many users laughed at Scott Hanson’s continued commentary that came and went in between the audio glitch. “Is Scott Hansen just talking through the redzone audio static just blissfully unaware of what’s going on 🤣,” one user wrote. But others even called out the team for not addressing the issue. “NFL Redzone isn’t even acknowledging the sound issue,” one user noted, voicing the frustration many felt.

One user took shots at the recent introduction of advertisements on the broadcast, writing: “NFL Redzone audio is just STATIC right now. And they want us to pay more AND watch ads? Get forked @NFL.” Another person also pinned the blame on the NFL and ESPN for their recent acquisition of RedZone. “NFL Redzone never had audio issues until Espn bought it, they wrote.”

After the issue was fixed, it notably hasn’t happened again. But the crowds, already on the edge with advertisements and frequent mess-ups, may not be so quick to forgive, or forget. For now, Scott Hanson & Co. can only try to make sure this audio glitch doesn’t happen again.