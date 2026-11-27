New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is facing one of the toughest stretches of his young NFL career after suffering a fractured right fibula during the Patriots’ 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich on November 15. While the injury sidelined him indefinitely and cast uncertainty over New England’s offense coming out of their bye week, Ann Michael Maye provided a heartwarming Thanksgiving update about her husband.

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“Thankful today and everyday for this life we get to do together ❤️,” Ann Michael Maye wrote on her Instagram Story, featuring a mirror selfie of the quarterback kissing her cheek.

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During an interview with PEOPLE back in September, Drake also weighed in on his affection and gratefulness for Ann.

“And now, we’re in our marriage… you build those memories,” the quarterback said. “We never run out of things to talk about with how much we’ve been around each other and enjoyed moments. I think that’s what it’s about, now creating a home and living life… and just being thankful and blessed.”

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On the Sunday Night game, Maye exited on the opening drive after completing passes for 48 yards and adding an 11-yard rush. Thankfully, he won’t need surgery to repair the damage. However, he’ll stay on the sideline for a minimum of six weeks, leaving the Patriots to rely on Tommy DeVito.

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But as Maye recovers, he’ll certainly have a treat as his wife promises the return of Bakemas. She has filled her social media profiles with visuals of baked goods that she prepared in the past few weeks. After last year’s response, she assured the fans that she’d put more thought into her bakery as she comes up with a new recipe each week.

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She even brought the spirit of Christmas early as she unveiled her Christmas tree. And yes, it came before Thanksgiving. She teamed up with Minted and provided a sneak peek at the tree with Drake Maye’s uniform on the decoration. She put up another ornament that looked like the number 10, giving a shoutout to her husband. Of course, she also had a table filled with baked treats all set up.

But for now, her focus remains on Thanksgiving. Staying away from her family prompted her to make some food from her family’s recipe book. In a separate Instagram Story, she shared a glimpse of the recipe book and a vessel with some cookies in it.

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“There’s something special about making all of your family recipes when you can’t spend the holidays with them,” Ann Michael wrote in the caption.

Ann Michael’s Thanksgiving posts underscore why the couple has quickly become one of Foxborough’s favorite off-field stories. Even with a fractured fibula derailing his 2026 campaign, Maye clearly has the strongest possible support system at home. That definitely gives the Patriots community plenty of reason to stay optimistic about his recovery down the stretch.