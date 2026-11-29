Veteran quarterback Tua Tagovailoa may need to find another home in the NFL, as he is on his way out of the Atlanta Falcons after initially fighting for the No. 1 QB spot. Amid his release, his wife, Annah Tagovailoa, has shared a heartfelt message on social media.

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“We are so proud of you! Cannot wait to see where this next chapter takes us! We love you so much 🤍,” Annah wrote in an Instagram Story.

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Tagovailoa hasn’t been particularly impressive during his stint with the Falcons, which surprisingly didn’t even last a full season. Tagovailoa joined Atlanta on a one-year, veteran-minimum deal worth $1.215 million after the Miami Dolphins released him.

The veteran quarterback had entered the team at a great time. Atlanta’s starting quarterback, Michael Penix Jr., was still recovering from the torn ACL injury that kept him out for seven games last season and two games this season.

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Tagovailoa was brought in to give him competition, with head coach Kevin Stefanski announcing him as a starter. However, the QB had developed an oblique injury before the season opener. Penix returned in the Packers game in Week 3.

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Tagovailoa did make an appearance during the game against the Baltimore Ravens, as Penix left the game late with a rib injury. However, it turned out to be a disaster for Tagovailoa, who was intercepted in overtime. Soon after the game, fans started calling him “Tua Turndaballova,” a name that gained heavy traction after his previous season ended with 15 interceptions, the second most in the league.

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Despite the struggles, Tagovailoa shared a grateful note to the team after the release.

“Thank you to the Atlanta Falcons for allowing me to be a part of such a special organization. My family and I enjoyed our time here,” the QB wrote on Instagram. “I am grateful to Arthur Blank, Matt Ryan, Ian Cunningham, Kevin Stefanski, Tommy Rees, Alex Van Pelt, my teammates, trainers, staff and the fans for the opportunity. I’m forever thankful to have been a Falcon.”

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“Tua came to Atlanta to compete, and he conducted himself with character and graciousness throughout his time here,” Cunningham said. “After thoughtful conversations with Tua’s representatives, we felt this was the best path forward. We wish Tua and his family nothing but the best.”

The Dolphins drafted Tua Tagovailoa No. 5 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, hoping to have a Super Bowl run with the highly regarded rookie one day. But that season never came, though he came close in 2023, when he led the league in total passing yards with 4,624. But he and the Dolphins fell short against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round.

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However, in a matter of a few years, Tagovailoa became a completely unrecognizable quarterback. Once seen as a franchise player, he might now have to jump across teams in his career. Atlanta was his chance to silence the critics.

At 28 years old, Tagovailoa still isn’t too old for the league, but his recent reputation on the field and his not getting chances this season have put him in a difficult position.

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It is still unclear whether any team will pick him up from the waivers, but no reports of a team being interested have popped up for now. Though a few teams can line up for him. The New England Patriots might look into him, with Drake Maye suffering a fractured fibula.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have also parted ways with Aaron Rodgers amid the viral controversy, and while Mason Rudolph led the team to a 27-5 win against the Denver Broncos, he doesn’t seem to be the one to carry the Steelers to the playoff spot.

Moreover, the Indianapolis Colts released Daniel Jones this month, and Tagovailoa could turn out to be a safe option for the rest of the season.

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While it isn’t confirmed, Tagovailoa will hope to land on a team soon, trying to prove his worth once again.