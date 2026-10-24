“Another Year Until I Come on the Show”: Tom Brady Makes Decision Against Julian Edelman After His Quip on Legendary QB’s Broadcasting Career

New England Patriots legend Tom Brady’s dynamic with former teammate Julian Edelman is no secret. Brady has never missed an opportunity to engage in some friendly taunting. Edelman is always right on board with the sarcastic comments, making every interaction entertaining for fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, when sports broadcaster (and Brady’s co-host) Kevin Burkhardt joined Edelman on ‘The Gronk and Jules Show’ recently, he couldn’t pass up a chance to land a jab at Brady. He asked Burkhardt what it was like to “carry” Brady on these broadcasts, who only became a sportscaster in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Burkhardt simply gushed about how good of a job Brady does, which the latter appreciated. But Edelman received a warning.

“Nobody I’d rather do it with @kevburkhardt,” Brady wrote on his Instagram story, sharing the video. “PS: that’s another year until I come on the show now @edelman11.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The caption potentially referred to Games with Names, a podcast also hosted by Edelman. Brady, last year, joked that he wasn’t going to make an appearance on the former WR’s show just because he had been inducted into the Patriots’ Hall of Fame.

Nevertheless, Burkhardt said enough to establish that Brady is really good behind the mic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dude, it’s the opposite, man. Listen, he’s the best. We have such a good time and laugh and joke. I just really enjoy being around him. And I think the best part about this has been the process and how close we’ve become and getting to know each other,” Burkhardt said. “He is on full display every week and [is] not afraid to be TB and showing you what he’s got and like funny and I think it’s freaking awesome.”

Burkhardt isn’t the only one praising Brady for his unabashed broadcasting style. In fact, when push comes to shove, Edelman always has Brady’s back. In fact, when Brady was criticized for the now-viral reaction to Jayden Daniels’ elbow injury, and for the infamous “p— missile” comment on a Dak Prescott throw, Edelman defended his former QB.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think he’s showing that he’s human,” Julian Edelman said on The Gronk & Jules Show. “My favorite by far was the p— missile. That was a cherry on top. … Shout out to Brady for, you know, giving us some entertainment.”

Cursing on live TV doesn’t make for a good look on a broadcaster, as the games cater to a family audience. But when Daniels’ elbow nastily popped out of the socket, Brady couldn’t help but say, “Oh, s–t.” He immediately apologized afterward, and later on social media. But the reaction was genuine and probably mirrored those of the many fans watching.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean, I loved it,” Gronkowski told Front Office Sports. “It’s a natural reaction, you know, and that’s what the fans want. I’d rather have him do that instead of being fabricated. Fans don’t want fabrication. They want real. They want natural. And that was real and natural out of Tom.”

However, Brady, as he did on the field, continues to put the same effort as a commentator. Brady’s father said earlier this year that he is “well-prepared,” and that the first year in the booth was a “little bit rocky.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We call him during the week, and he’s studying all the time,” he added.

In the end, the jabs, trash-talking, and roasting are all in good humor. During his rookie season with the Patriots, Edelman admitted to being in awe of Brady, who took him under his wing, almost like “a little brother.”

Over the years, they evolved into a really productive quarterback-receiver duo, winning three Super Bowls together. And in that time spent together, they became extremely close friends, comfortable enough to tolerate the occasional dig from each other.