Anthony Richardson Finally Does What He Never Did Before as Daniel Jones Takes Away Colts Job

In January, the Indianapolis Colts‘ quarterback, Anthony Richardson, revealed that he was diagnosed with severe back spasms, leading to his departure to the sidelines as the condition worsened so much that he could barely walk without pain. What followed was mental hurdles and public scrutiny. A moment even came when he “tapped out” due to fatigue in Week 8, after which he was benched in the mid‑season. Doubts and questions suddenly surrounded the young prospect. And Greg Cosell, highlighting the errant fundamentals in his game, said, “Anthony Richardson has missed a ton of easy, basic throws through two weeks. Stuff that high school quarterbacks can make.”

Could he ever recover from this? The end of the season pointed in the right direction. He returned with three impressive late-season wins, showing maturity and growth. After his benching, PFF highlighted him leading all QBs in big‑time throw rate (7.4%), alongside also topping in turnover‑worthy play rate (4.7%), underscoring both his high ceiling and volatility. The evolution of Richardson didn’t go unnoticed, too, as the head coach of the Colts, Shane Steichen, praised his efforts, saying, “His pocket presence has been really strong… He delivers the ball where it needs to go. He’s making a ton of plays with his legs.” Heading into the new season, Richardson has taken another leap in his path of growth.

The Colts quarterback took to Instagram with a post that resonated beyond his followers. It seems Richardson has entered the season not just as a QB but as a role model as well, sharing pictures from a sunlit pitch, holding his training camp, and coaching kids. Anthony’s post has more significance than what the photos convey. A young prospect himself, this gesture does not just show his kindness and love for the team, but it also displays a hint of him taking the helm of leadership, the role he was brought to Indianapolis to take over.

Below the bright and joyous pictures, Richardson wrote, “used to dream about being able to do this, now I’m doing it. forever grateful for all the blessings and lessons that I’ve attained along the way! God did!” It’s safe to infer he’s celebrating a return to form, yet that is not all that this means. Perhaps it’s the release of expectations that has triggered this personal development, or even a special off-season accomplishment, such as this leadership milestone or a community project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Richardson † (@anthonyrichardson)

So, as Anthony Richardson further lays the groundwork with raw talent and a spirit of gratitude, heading into the new season after a troubling flow in the last, the Colts have quietly steadied the ship behind the scenes. With Richardson now sidelined by a re-aggravated AC joint injury, a seismic shift in Indianapolis’s quarterback landscape is underway.

Daniel Jones rises as a favorite for the Indianapolis Colts’ QB job over Anthony Richardson

The QB battle in the Colts’ locker room is heating up with each passing moment. As it stands, Richardson’s second-year shoulder setback: a re-aggravated AC joint sprain led him to miss the OTAs and minicamp, with no firm timetable for return. In a situation of immediate action, the Indianapolis team brought in Daniel Jones on a one-year, $14 million deal, potentially pushing to $17.7 million with incentives, showcasing a move pivoting towards reliable execution, proven leadership, and health durability in the short term.

Jones flexes experience across a 6-year career with the New York Giants (70 TDs, 47 INTs in 69 starts), and now, in a Colts offense that features promising talent like Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce, he serves as a sturdy bridge quarterback, or perhaps a contender for long-term stability. With roughly 170 reps allotted to each during nine OTA sessions, Jones’s intelligence, leadership, and quick assimilation of the playbook are creating a clear momentum. And one important positive review came from the Colts’ head coach himself.

Shane Steichen didn’t mince his words during OTAs and minicamp while talking about Jones, “Very pleased with what we got right now. He’s been doing a hell of a job. Really smart football player. Learned the offense very quickly, making really good decisions out there through OTAs. Obviously, want to carry that over to training camp, but he’s done a really good job. Great command in the huddle. Ultimate pro.”

Emphasizing his experience and whether Steichen’s side could rely on him, the head coach added, “He’s a veteran player. Obviously, like I said, very intelligent. He works at it, grinds at it. So, not surprised on how he’s picked up the offense. Obviously, those meetings we have in the quarterback room with those guys — the conversations that we have, they’ve been really good. So, been very pleased with him.”

Still, Richardson’s talent ceiling and offseason defenses offer hope. Whether he can rise to the stage is totally on him. Ultimately, the Colts are building towards stability, with Jones poised to lead for now, Richardson readies for a pivotal, come‑from‑behind moment this summer. The real answer will come in training camp, where both their aspirations will meet opportunity.