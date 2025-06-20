Anthony Richardson Publicly Mocked for Career Move Outside NFL Amid Uncertain Colts Future

Beefs and feuds are stirring up this offseason faster than a quarterback throwing clutch passes at the two-minute marker of the fourth quarter of a game. From Antonio Brown taking shots at Cam Heyward to fellow veterans throwing shade at Eli Manning’s golfing skills, we’re seeing it all unfold. Now, the latest addition to the list is Titans’ cornerback Jarvis Brownlee taking a sideswipe at the Colts’ QB Anthony Richardson. But it wasn’t exactly about football; it was about Anthony Richardson’s off-the-field ventures. So what’s cooking between the CB and the QB?

ML Football had shared a post recently featuring the talents of Anthony Richardson. The post featured a clip from a rap video by Richardson. As ML Football captioned it, “#Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson spends his time off the field as a RAPPER and goes by the name GVO. Richardson released a song called ‘Villain.’” In the clip, Richardson had a notable line that went, “I be throwing like Drew Brees.” And it was this post that didn’t sit quite right with Jarvis Brownlee.

Jarvis Brownlee reposted ML Football’s post featuring Anthony Richardson and took a dig at the whole franchise. As Brownlee wrote, “Indy on the ⏰ for that BS.” This shot hits even harder, especially since Anthony Richardson’s future with the Colts remains a question mark right now. But Brownlee might have reconsidered starting a beef since he deleted the post. But it wasn’t before ML Football noticed. They posted a screenshot of Brownlee’s comment with the words, “AFC SOUTH BEEF 🍿🍿🍿.” While the beef may have stopped before it began heating up, the writing on the wall still remains for the Colts’ 2023 first-round pick.

Anthony Richardson came into the NFL with big hopes riding on his shoulders. But what looked like a turnaround story for the Colts quickly turned into a sigh of despair. Week 2 of the 2023 season, Richardson had a concussion and was declared out in week 3. While he returned the next week, even that run was short-lived. Week 5, Richardson met with a grade-three AC joint sprain that sidelined him for the remaining season. Later in 2024, he talked about recuperating from the injury. “I’m more comfortable with the offense now, now that I have a year under my belt — not a year of playing, but just being in the meetings every day, just studying all the time. Coming here early in the morning, meeting with Shane, that’s something I take pride in because if I know the offense inside and out like Shane does, then I think we’re gonna be unstoppable. I’ve just got to keep perfecting it and just keep trusting myself and trusting the offense.”

Having played only 4 games, his rookie season was nothing to write home about. But he recovered from the shoulder injury in time for the 2024 opener. While he started showing signs of brilliance, he missed weeks 5 & 6 on account of an oblique injury. And now, as he enters his 3rd year with the Colts, there are some serious questions about his future with the franchise.

Anthony Richardson’s shaky future in Indianapolis

With the passing of legendary Colts owner Jim Irsay, the franchise is under new management, and in rebuild mode. Head Coach Shane Steichen has even vowed to win this year in honor of Irsay. But is Richardson a piece of that puzzle? New CEO and daughter of Jim Irsay, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, believes in the potential that Richardson carries.

As Carlie noted recently, “We drafted Anthony for a reason, and we believe in him – he has all the potential in the world, and if he wants to prove it, he can. And he will, if he wants to.” But despite that vote of confidence, there are still doubts revolving around his time with the Colts. Richardson is notably vying for the QB1 spot in competition against the veteran Daniel Jones, who arrives with experience from the Giants. And then there are injuries, again.

Anthony Richardson had recently aggravated the shoulder he had injured back in the 2023 season. The result? Richardson missed the offseason training programs entirely. While there’s no timeline for his return, Steichen will be going easy on Richardson when he does return. As Steichen had said, “Not gonna put a timetable for training camp on it, but when he does come back, we’ll ease him into throwing, and then we’ll go from there” But there are also talks of a trade being considered for Richardson. Many analysts project the Rams to be a great fit for Richardson if a trade does come to pass. And the trade would make a lot of sense for everyone. While Matthew Stafford has been open about wanting to play for as long as he can, this will be the perfect time for Sean McVay to bring in Richardson to polish him under a veteran.

As Brock Vierra put it recently, “The Rams would give Richardson the time, the consistency and the belief he needs to grow as a person first and as a player second. He would sit behind Matthew Stafford, he would participate in Sean McVay’s QB rehab program that just did wonders for Jimmy Garoppolo…” Richardson notably struggles with accuracy in his plays. He threw a total of 12 interceptions last season alone. Sean McVay’s guidance would certainly help bring out the best in Richardson, but will the Colts be considering cutting ties with their first round QB? For now, the franchise seems divided about what they should do. But without improvements in plays, if injuries continue to sideline his prospects, a goodbye seems more and more likely. Will Richardson be a part of the Colts’ story this new season? What do you think?