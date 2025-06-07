Anthony Richardson’s Colts Career Is Over After Shane Steichen’s Injury Update, Says NBC Analyst

If one were to summarize Anthony Richardson‘s journey in the NFL, they would describe it as a roller coaster that only goes downhill. Having joined the Colts after being drafted in 2023, he’s had quite a forgettable time. Richardson only managed to pass 2,391 yards and score 11 touchdowns in the 15 games out of the 34 in his injury-plagued stint. The most significant injury was the season-ending AC joint, which he suffered in 2023. It now seems that the injury has come back to haunt him this season as well.

“Doctors, trainers checked it out. He’s got some aggravation in his AC joint,” the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach, Shane Steichen, said on Thursday, while revealing that Anthony got injured during the OTAs last week. This is bad news, especially before the start of the new season. While Richardson has not practised since then, the head coach will be hoping that he returns in time for training camp. However, with another injury already, many are predicting that his journey with the Colts will soon come to an end.

Predicting on similar lines was NBC analyst Michael Holley. Speaking on Pro Football Talk, he pointed out that the Colts just haven’t been able to recover since Andrew Luck retired. “They haven’t been able to put in anybody who can even give you two consistent good years. And so it’s almost as if they’re afraid to say it out loud. We missed another one,” Holley said while referring to Richardson’s two seasons where he played just 4 games and 11 games, respectively, and failed to cross the 2,000-yard mark even once.

Holley also talked about how Anthony has had problems throughout the two years he’s played. “I hate to say that. I don’t know Anthony Richardson. I wish him the best, but he’s had problems. If you take the injuries out of it, he’s had problems,” he said. He was, of course, referring to the problem regarding Anthony’s work ethic. He was benched for two games due to an apparent lack of focus and preparation.

Holley was also referring to the meagre 50.6% pass completion rate over. The rate even fell below 50% in his second year when he could only complete 126 passes out of the 264 he made. A worrying sight for a quarterback as well as the team. “He’s had problems with his accuracy. Still, one of the least accurate passers, if not the least accurate passer in the NFL,” Holley added.

Holley pointed out that if things do not change for Richardson, then it’s bye-bye Colts. “You put it in the injuries and the presence of Daniel Jones. It really feels like he needs a miraculous comeback just to be on the field as a starting quarterback. It seems like they missed on this one too, Mike,” he said. Despite having almost the same number of games as Anthony Richardson, Daniel Jones has performed significantly better than him.

Comparing only the two years of 2023 and 2024, Jones has played a total of 16 games, similar to Richardson. However, the key difference is in their records. During Richardson’s seasons in 2023 and 2024, when he passed 577 and 1,814 yards, respectively, Jones recorded 909 and 2,090 yards. A huge difference in the quality of performance. Jones also has much better accuracy, completing an average of 64.1% of the passes. As injuries disadvantage Anthony and stats advantage, the ultimate question remains: Who will be QB1 this season?

Jones to overtake Richardson in QB battle this year?

There’s no doubt that Richardson was supposed to be the starting QB for the Colts this season as well. Despite the last two years being abysmal, there was still hope for Richardson. However, with another injury, it seems that he is no longer as reliable as they thought. And with growing questions regarding the starting quarterback. It seems the Colts’ head coach will need to make a final call: Richardson or Jones?

Daniel Jones came into the Colts’ dressing room earlier this offseason in a one-year, $14 million deal. The reason was clear: Anthony Richardson. In his second year, Richardson only had an accuracy of 47.7% in addition to an abysmal 1,814 yards and 8 touchdowns. Whereas, during the same time, Jones had a pass completion rate of 63.3% while passing for 2,090 yards and recording 8 touchdowns. This shows that while Jones might not have more touchdowns, he’s had better accuracy and better yardage in one fewer game.

As for injuries, Jones has no real injury concerns. The last time he was injured was in 2023 due to an ACL tear. But since then, he’s as fit as a fiddle. Meaning, the Colts won’t have to worry too much about him being injured and missing games. Unlike what they have to do with Anthony. While this means that currently the QB1 needle points in Jones’ favour. We’ll have to wait to see if Richardson gets fit in time for training. If he does, the competition for the QB1 spot will definitely be on. Otherwise, Jones might just get the easy way to a week one start.