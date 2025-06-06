Anthony Richardson’s Colts Future Confirmed With Big Injury Update Amid QB Competition With Daniel Jones

Charm doesn’t earn you the role of QB1. Now that’s something Anthony Richardson can vouch for. Even though he has been the spark in their locker room in the NFL, nothing is set in stone. Whether it was helping clean up after a rookie dinner or simply gifting $500 AirPods to his teammate, he did it all. That likability may have helped extend his stay in Indianapolis, but cookie points only get you so far. Injuries have once again clouded his future, and questions around his readiness loom. On top of it, he must compete with Daniel Jones, who has started 69 out of 70 career games. “I think both of them will be better because of this, and I think the team will be better because of it,” said GM Chris Ballard, referring to quarterbacks Richardson and Daniel Jones. But right now, Richardson’s pursuit of the starting role has hit a snag.

Now, Anthony Richardson’s 2024 campaign didn’t deliver the leap many Colts fans had hoped for. The third-year quarterback threw for 1,814 yards, with 8 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, completing just 47.7% of his passes. Beyond the numbers, injuries again cast a long shadow. Richardson has now missed 17 of a possible 34 games across his first two seasons—a red flag that can’t be ignored. And now, that trend continues. During organized team activities last week, Richardson suffered a setback to his throwing shoulder—the same one that required surgery in 2023.

Head coach Shane Steichen confirmed the news Thursday, explaining, “Doctors, trainers checked it out. He’s got some aggravation in his AC joint. So we’re gonna sit him out this week. Obviously, he’ll sit out for minicamp. We’ll see when he comes back.” Though surgery won’t be needed, Steichen added, “When he does come back, we’ll ease him into throwing.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And now the silence has been broken, and Richardson is back. A viral X post by Underdog read: “Fowler: Anthony Richardson (shoulder) ‘fully expects to be ready to go’ for training camp.” Jeremy Fowler’s report that Richardson “ready to go” for training camp has already 36.4K views in just a few hours. The news of his speedy recovery will hold the critics at bay who had suggested the Colts trade Richardson. While General Manager Chris Ballard had already highlighted durability as the central concern for the young quarterback. “The No. 1 thing we have to figure out, and what Anthony’s got to work through, is staying healthy,” Ballard said back in January. “He’s got to be able to stay healthy. And that to me, is probably the biggest question right now.” The shoulder scare only reinforces that concern.

Despite his lengthy list of injuries, the belief in Richardson’s upside hasn’t wavered among all analysts. ESPN’s Mike Clay projects Richardson to start 10 games in 2025, suggesting a likely Week 1 nod. And Sports Illustrated’s Connor Orr added his voice to the mix, stating confidently, “Anthony Richardson will win the Colts’ QB job out of camp.” The 23-year-old has secured his spot in the team for now.

For Richardson, this injury had just temporarily paused the battle for QB1, but now he is ready to fight once more.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones share starting snaps.

The quarterback competition in Indianapolis is heating up, with Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones splitting first-team reps during OTAs. After Richardson suffered a setback with his throwing shoulder, many expected Jones to seize the moment and take firm control of the QB1 role. But as minicamp approaches, it’s clear the Colts are not ready to hand over the keys. The two quarterbacks are now sharing the spotlight once again, with no frontrunner emerging.

Head coach Shane Steichen made it clear in Wednesday’s press conference that nothing has been decided. “We’re breaking down the reps,” Steichen said. “They are both getting one rep. They’re both getting two reps.” According to Steichen, both quarterbacks will receive around 170 reps apiece by the end of OTAs. “You guys were out there today. You saw how it worked, and that’s how it’s going to go.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When asked why the team isn’t alternating full days between the two, Steichen explained the decision. “Just the way the practice is set up,” he said. “So, we have like first- [and] second-down day, then we have a third-down day. So we don’t want one guy getting all the third-down reps with the ones. So, we’re going to flip it that way, and then we go to a red zone day. It’s the same reason.” The structure ensures both quarterbacks are tested in multiple game situations. The splitting of reps is also a strategy opted for by the Browns. HC Kevin Stefanski believes that this strategy will make it clearer who the better player is for the role of QB1.

While Daniel Jones is still learning the Colts’ system, Steichen acknowledged the growth he has seen in Richardson since the player joined the team. “I think every year the fundamentals and technique continue to get better,” Steichen said. “We’re working through those, but I’ve seen strides in that area over the past — since this spring and into practice today.” As the offseason unfolds, the quarterback battle remains wide open, with every snap under center under complete evaluation.