Antonio Brown Accuses Ben Roethlisberger of Damaging His Career, Threatens Brandon Marshall

Seven-time Pro Bowler Antonio Brown has just reignited old feuds with his former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and peer Brandon Marshall. He’s never really held back when it comes to speaking his mind about people he encountered during his NFL career. This time, he went a little far, sharing some particularly sharp comments about Roethlisberger and Marshall.

“I’ll slap Brandon Marshall. I probably broke the phone.” Brown said on TikTok live, “You ask Ben Roethlisberger how many touchdowns he holds me back from. Ask him. You think I need a Hall of Fame award for you guys to know how great I am? I don’t need any awards. You can take the awards and shove them up your a–.”

He didn’t even spare wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. “Don’t ever mention me with Odell Beckham; he’s a junkie,” he continued.

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During the 2018 season, when Brown was playing his final season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, reports claimed that he skipped practices following a heated disagreement within the team.

Multiple reports at the time suggested the Steelers’ decision to keep him out against the Cincinnati Bengals was not related to a knee injury as initially believed. Sources said Brown became frustrated during a walk-through after Roethlisberger wanted to repeat a hot-read play.

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Instead of Brown, another player was eventually sent in, and Brown later left practice altogether. According to those reports, Brown later told Roethlisberger that he felt underappreciated and had growing frustrations with people inside the organization.

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Despite the drama surrounding the team late in the season, Brown still delivered elite production on the field. He finished the year with 104 receptions, 1,297 receiving yards, and 15 touchdowns. He also extended his NFL record with six straight 100-reception seasons before eventually being traded to the then Oakland Raiders.

Even after many years, it seems Brown is still salty about his former quarterback. That frustration stands in contrast to the success the pair shared on the field. Brown caught a total of 837 passes, gaining more than 11,000 yards and recording 74 touchdown passes thrown by Roethlisberger. They were considered one of the top QB-WR combinations in the NFL during their prime years.

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The tension around Brown during the 2018 season also grew after former NFL receiver Brandon Marshall criticized him for livestreaming video from the Steelers’ locker room following a playoff game. Over the years, Marshall has also publicly spoken about Brown’s mental health and behavior, which may explain why Brown continues to react strongly toward him as well.

Whatever the reason behind the latest outburst, Brown clearly appears angry and feels disrespected by several people connected to the NFL. Even though he has downplayed the idea of being inducted into the Hall of Fame, there is still a realistic chance he could become a Hall of Famer when he becomes eligible in 2027.

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Could Antonio Brown Become a Hall of Famer in 2027?

Very few NFL players from the 2010s and early 2020s had the kind of success and attention that surrounded Antonio Brown. Along with his dominance on the field came plenty of controversy off it, and now another big question is around his induction into the Hall of Fame. Brown will become eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2027, and many fans already believe he has a strong case to get in on the first ballot.

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Through a 12-year career in the NFL, Brown has achieved some of the most impressive stats of any wide receiver in the NFL. The wide receiver was named to the Pro Bowl seven times in his career, and he also won five All-Pro selections.

By the end of his career, Brown played in 146 games, with 110 starts. Overall, Brown caught 928 receptions for 12,291 yards and 83 touchdowns during his NFL career. He ended his NFL career with 2,390 return yards and five return touchdowns.

Furthermore, he was instrumental in helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV. At his peak, Brown emerged as one of the most dominant wide receivers in the NFL, becoming the first NFL player to have more than 1,000 receiving yards and 1,000 return yards in the same season (2012).

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Brown now joins former Steelers receiver Hines Ward in Hall of Fame conversations. Whether voters will eventually send him to Canton remains one of the biggest questions surrounding his legacy.