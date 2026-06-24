Antonio Brown Goes on Aggressive Rant Against Ravens WR for Being the “Reason Lamar Jackson Can’t Win”

Even after Antonio Brown’s career ended in 2021, the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver hasn’t had enough of arch-nemesis Baltimore Ravens. This time, he fired shots at WR Zay Flowers, who is 12 years younger than him. In a recent TikTok live, the 2021 NFL champion ripped into Flowers, blaming him for quarterback Lamar Jackson’s performance.

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“If you say Zay Flowers with my name, you’re a loser,” Brown said. “Zay Flowers fumbles too much, he can’t hold water, he sucks. Never mention me with that coward. He’s not me, and I’m being honest… That boy the reason Lamar Jackson can’t win! Zay Flowers is the reason Lamar Jackson can’t win. Ask any one of my quarterbacks, I’m the reason they win.”

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Brown is right about one thing: Flowers is not like him. He’s better, according to the stats.

While their careers never overlapped, the two wide receivers’ initial few years present an interesting picture. SleeperRavens on X pitted the stats of both receivers from their first three years against each other. The numbers show that Brown, despite being in a pass-heavy offense with the Steelers, could record only 2,062 yards and seven touchdowns. Flowers, on the other hand, totaled 3,128 yards and 15 touchdowns. In a run-heavy offense, no less.

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Flowers recorded his best season with the Ravens so far in 2025, and is expected to go even bigger this season. However, even with a young Flowers assuming the WR1 role, his impact was not enough to take the Ravens to the playoffs last year, ending their regular season with a record of 8-9. Baltimore had the fifth-lowest passing yard total (3,278).

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But that didn’t stop Lamar Jackson from praising the young WR receiving a majority of his passes. Speaking to the media post the Ravens’ June minicamp, the veteran QB highlighted how important Flowers is to the Baltimore squad.

“You know what his value is to this team. We love Zay. We need Zay,” Jackson said. “He’s one of the best receivers in the league, and he’s shown that. His value is out of this world. Zay Flowers is a 1,000-yard receiver and an NFL receiver for a reason. I’mma leave it at that.”

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Flowers has led his team in receiving yards in each of his three seasons in the league. His performance also earned him Pro Bowl nods in his first two NFL seasons. He’s pretty much on the same track as Brown, and his quarterback also has great things to say about him.

It is disappointing that Lamar Jackson is still without a Super Bowl win. But there have been plenty of other reasons why the Ravens have failed in the postseason, apart from Flowers. In his rookie season, the young WR caught five receptions for 115 yards and scored one touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

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Maybe with another strong performance from Flowers, Antonio Brown could arrive at a different judgment about the WR.